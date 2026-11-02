Steph and Draymond out but rookie steps up to lead Warriors past Clippers

Rookie Yaxel Lendeborg poured in 37 points as the Golden State Warriors shrugged off the absence of Stephen Curry to beat the Los Angeles Clippers 124-112 on Sunday.

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Lendeborg, who was picked 11th overall in the 2026 NBA Draft, racked up the highest points tally yet of his fledgling career while also providing six assists and grabbing four rebounds, as the Warriors snagged a fourth straight win.

His 37 points were the most by a Warriors rookie in a game since Curry had 42 in 2010.

Curry, now a 38-year-old veteran, had averaged 33 points over the past three games, including 44 against the Minnesota Timberwolves on Wednesday, but missed Sunday's game to manage his troublesome right knee.

With Draymond Green also out, 24-year-old American-Dominican forward Lendeborg was the linchpin of a Warriors attack that has bounced back emphatically from losing its opening three games, after missing out on last season's playoffs.

"I'm gonna just continue to try to keep playing with a smile on my face. Maybe throw little dance moves like Steph once in a while, but I'm gonna just keep trying to find my joy," said Lendeborg.

Coach Steve Kerr praised Lendeborg for adapting so quickly to the NBA. "He's playing this way and he really doesn't know the NBA game yet ... The game is still really fast for him. But he's so skilled and so talented that he's making all kinds of plays out there," said Kerr. "I think he's going to get a lot better ... But it's remarkable the impact he's making on these games in the first couple weeks of the season."

Elsewhere, Luka Doncic racked up 45 points and 15 rebounds as the Los Angeles Lakers bested the Toronto Raptors 131-125.

The Lakers took the lead early in the first quarter and never surrendered it, even as the Raptors rallied from a 26-point deficit to create a few late nerves in Los Angeles.

As Toronto's Jamison Battle scored 15 points in the fourth quarter, Lakers coach JJ Redick was forced to sub his starters back into the game in the final minute to close out victory.

The Boston Celtics racked up a fifth straight win, beating the Orlando Magic 108-97. Celtics star Jayson Tatum led the scoring, with 32 points and seven assists.

The Brooklyn Nets finally bagged their first win of the season, beating the Indiana Pacers 98-90. That left the 0-6 Sacramento Kings as the only remaining winless team in the NBA.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE