Chinese state TV fails to air Real Madrid match after Mbappe row

Chinese state broadcaster CCTV did not broadcast Real Madrid’s La Liga match on Sunday after star forward Kylian Mbappe caused a furor in China with remarks he made about former leader Mao Zedong.

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The match between Madrid and Racing Santander was not broadcast on either of CCTV’s two sports channels when it kicked off.

None of the other matches from the 11th round of La Liga have been broadcast live on public television so far.

A viral video in recent days showed Mbappe referring to Mao as a “dictator,” prompting the body overseeing CCTV to say it would halt broadcasts of the top Spanish league.

Journalists did find live broadcasts of matches on Migu, a digital streaming service owned by the state-owned China Mobile telecom network. That included Barcelona’s 6-1 win over Alaves on Saturday.

However, the Racing Santander-Real Madrid match did not appear to be broadcast on Sunday on Migu.

Mbappe scored a penalty to help Madrid to a 3-0 win over Racing Santander.



AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE