Hong Kong wins silver in women’s wheelchair fencing epee team event

Hong Kong won silver in the women’s wheelchair fencing epee team event at the Aichi-Nagoya Asian Para Games after losing 30-10 to China in the final on Thursday.

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The Hong Kong team, comprised of Yu Chui-yee, Lam Ka-man, Tong Nga-ting and Fan Pui-shan, fell behind 5-1 after the opening bout as China gradually extended its advantage.

The team managed to add points through the middle stages but was unable to score in the final two bouts, eventually losing 30-10 to settle for silver.

The result added another medal to Hong Kong’s wheelchair fencing campaign at the Games. Yu and Tong had already won bronze in the women’s individual epee Category A and Category B events respectively on Wednesday.

