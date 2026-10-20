Chiu, Wong chase gold after Hong Kong bags five table tennis bronzes at Asian Para Games

Hong Kong’s para table tennis team secured five bronze medals on Tuesday morning, while Chiu Kan-shan and Wong Ting-ting advanced to their respective singles finals at the Aichi-Nagoya Asian Para Games.
Seven Hong Kong players competed in the singles semifinals, with Chiu and Wong remaining in contention for gold. With no bronze-medal playoffs in the individual events, the five losing semifinalists each finished with bronze.
Chiu, the silver medalist in the women’s Class 7 singles at the previous Asian Para Games, recovered from a game down to defeat South Korea’s Kim Seongok 3-1. She will face China’s Wang Rui in the final at 2.45pm Hong Kong time, setting up a rematch of the previous Games’ gold-medal contest.
Fellow Class 7 player Wong Yue-ching took bronze after losing 3-0 to Wang in the other semifinal.
Wong Ting-ting also reached the final for a second consecutive Asian Para Games after beating Japan’s Ibuki Mawatari 3-1 in the women’s Class 11 semifinals. She will face another Japanese player, Miya Yamaguchi, for gold at 5pm Hong Kong time.
In the men’s Class 9 singles, Wong Chi-yin narrowly lost 3-2 to Japan’s Koyo Iwabuchi to take bronze for a fourth consecutive Asian Para Games, while Wong Hon-lam also finished with bronze after a 3-1 defeat by China’s Zhao Yiqing.
Lam Yan-yu, making her Asian Para Games debut, took bronze in the women’s Class 10 singles after a closely fought 3-2 semifinal defeat by Chinese Taipei’s Lin Tzu-yu. Pang Wing-ka also collected bronze for a second consecutive Games after losing 3-0 to China’s Liu Xiaowu in the women’s Class 6 semifinals.