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SPORTS UPDATES

Chiu, Wong chase gold after Hong Kong bags five table tennis bronzes at Asian Para Games

SPORTS UPDATES
1 hour ago
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Hong Kong para table tennis team's Chiu Kan-shan (left) and Wong Ting-ting.
Hong Kong para table tennis team's Chiu Kan-shan (left) and Wong Ting-ting.

Hong Kong’s para table tennis team secured five bronze medals on Tuesday morning, while Chiu Kan-shan and Wong Ting-ting advanced to their respective singles finals at the Aichi-Nagoya Asian Para Games.

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Seven Hong Kong players competed in the singles semifinals, with Chiu and Wong remaining in contention for gold. With no bronze-medal playoffs in the individual events, the five losing semifinalists each finished with bronze.

Chiu, the silver medalist in the women’s Class 7 singles at the previous Asian Para Games, recovered from a game down to defeat South Korea’s Kim Seongok 3-1. She will face China’s Wang Rui in the final at 2.45pm Hong Kong time, setting up a rematch of the previous Games’ gold-medal contest.

Fellow Class 7 player Wong Yue-ching took bronze after losing 3-0 to Wang in the other semifinal.

Wong Ting-ting also reached the final for a second consecutive Asian Para Games after beating Japan’s Ibuki Mawatari 3-1 in the women’s Class 11 semifinals. She will face another Japanese player, Miya Yamaguchi, for gold at 5pm Hong Kong time.

Pang Wing-ka.
Wong Chi-yin.
Wong Hon-lam.
Lam Yan-yu.
Wong Yue-ching.

In the men’s Class 9 singles, Wong Chi-yin narrowly lost 3-2 to Japan’s Koyo Iwabuchi to take bronze for a fourth consecutive Asian Para Games, while Wong Hon-lam also finished with bronze after a 3-1 defeat by China’s Zhao Yiqing.

Lam Yan-yu, making her Asian Para Games debut, took bronze in the women’s Class 10 singles after a closely fought 3-2 semifinal defeat by Chinese Taipei’s Lin Tzu-yu. Pang Wing-ka also collected bronze for a second consecutive Games after losing 3-0 to China’s Liu Xiaowu in the women’s Class 6 semifinals.
 

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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