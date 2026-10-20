logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
menu__toggle-icon
People
ArtCan
Trending
menu__toggle-icon
Social Buzz
Must Read
Hong Kong
menu__toggle-icon
News
Explorer
Politics
Health
Education
Business
menu__toggle-icon
Finance
Property
Innovation
ESG
International
menu__toggle-icon
China
World
Racing
menu__toggle-icon
Hong Kong Racing
World Racing
Analysis
Racecourse Entertainment
Lifestyle
menu__toggle-icon
Arts & Culture
Wellness
Food & Wine
Leisure
Showbiz
menu__toggle-icon
Entertainment
Gossip
Screen & Music
Sport
menu__toggle-icon
Sports Updates
Football
Basketball
Tennis
Opinion
menu__toggle-icon
Editorial
Insights
Games
menu__toggle-icon
Crossword
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
SPORT
breadcrumb-arrow
SPORTS UPDATES

Local players advance as PPA Asia Hong Kong Slam gets underway

SPORTS UPDATES
7 hours ago
logo
logo
logo
Athena Leung Nga-lam secured a place in the women’s singles main draw.
Athena Leung Nga-lam secured a place in the women’s singles main draw.

Several Hong Kong players advanced to the main draw of the PPA Asia 1500 Hang Seng Bank Hong Kong Slam after progressing through the qualification rounds at Kai Tak Arena on Monday.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Athena Leung Nga-lam secured a place in the women’s singles main draw after defeating a fellow Hong Kong player, while local pairs Angus Lee and Andy Lee, and Derek To and Henry Kwan, advanced in the men’s doubles.

In the women’s doubles, Hong Kong’s Rachel Lam Ying-suet and her mainland Chinese partner He Yunqi recorded wins over a China-Malaysia pairing and an Australian duo to reach the main draw.

Ryan Lam and He Yunqi also progressed in the mixed doubles.

Local pair Angus Lee (left) and Andy Lee.
Local pair Angus Lee (left) and Andy Lee.
Hong Kong’s Rachel Lam Ying-suet (right) and her mainland Chinese partner He Yunqi.
Hong Kong’s Rachel Lam Ying-suet (right) and her mainland Chinese partner He Yunqi.

The round of 64 begins on Tuesday, with Jack Wong Hong-kit and Nikita Tang Nok-yiu among the Hong Kong players set to compete.

The tournament, which runs from October 19 to 25 at Kai Tak Arena, has attracted 895 players aged between nine and 71 from 22 countries and regions. Organizers said all of the world’s top six ranked men’s and women’s players are taking part.

The Hong Kong Slam features men’s and women’s singles and doubles, as well as mixed doubles, with a total prize purse of up to US$1.1 million, or about HK$8.58 million.

The event also includes a public fan zone, PICKLETOWN, with pickleball equipment, official merchandise and autograph sessions.
 

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
Hong Kong para table tennis team's Chiu Kan-shan (left) and Wong Ting-ting.
Chiu, Wong chase gold after Hong Kong bags five table tennis bronzes at Asian Para Games
SPORTS UPDATES
5 hours ago
CSTS and BVB successfully launched a high-energy joint campaign in Times Square New York on Oct 10th, 2026
CSTS and Borussia Dortmund bring football festival to New York's Times Square
SPORTS UPDATES
18-10-2026 21:25 HKT
Zheng Qinwen wins China Open, making history as first home women's champion
SPORTS UPDATES
12-10-2026 04:27 HKT
Formula One driver Valtteri Bottas swaps race track for cross-country gravel ride to Singapore
SPORTS UPDATES
10-10-2026 13:21 HKT
Hong Kong's Doo Hoi-kem (right) and Ng Wing-lam claimed bronze in the women's table tennis doubles at the Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games on Monday.
Doo Hoi-kem, Ng Wing-lam claim Asian Games table tennis bronze after semifinal defeat
SPORTS UPDATES
28-09-2026 13:44 HKT
Hong Kong gymnast Ng Ka-ki wins Asian Games vault bronze
SPORTS UPDATES
25-09-2026 15:46 HKT
Yu Zidi won the women’s 200 meters butterfly in an Asian Games record time for the first major title of her career. REUTERS
Rise of young swimmers like Yu is exciting for sport, says Haughey
SPORTS UPDATES
21-09-2026 15:29 HKT
Nagoya's container-style huts are similar to the cabins used at the Milan-Cortina Winter Games, says Kirsty Coventry.r]
IOC chief Coventry impressed with 'beautiful' Asian Games wooden huts
SPORTS UPDATES
20-09-2026 20:07 HKT
Jay Dasilva celebrates scoring Coventry's goal against Nottingham Forest. REUTERS
Coventry prove they belong with first Premier League win in 25 years
SPORTS UPDATES
20-09-2026 19:56 HKT
Yu Zidi romped home in the women's 200 meters butterfly in an Asian Games-record two minutes 05.08 seconds. REUTERSost half a second off the time set by China's Zhang Zufei three years ago in Hangzhou of 2:05:57.
China's 13-year-old Yu scorches to first major gold at Asian Games
SPORTS UPDATES
20-09-2026 17:00 HKT
At least six hikers fall ill on Chung Yeung Festival holiday
NEWS
19-10-2026 17:22 HKT
source: online
Macron and wife dance at Celine Dion concert amid French riots
WORLD
19-10-2026 13:26 HKT
Dior deploys private guards outside Paris flagship amid riots
SOCIAL BUZZ
23 hours ago
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.