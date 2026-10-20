Local players advance as PPA Asia Hong Kong Slam gets underway

Several Hong Kong players advanced to the main draw of the PPA Asia 1500 Hang Seng Bank Hong Kong Slam after progressing through the qualification rounds at Kai Tak Arena on Monday.

ADVERTISEMENT SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Athena Leung Nga-lam secured a place in the women’s singles main draw after defeating a fellow Hong Kong player, while local pairs Angus Lee and Andy Lee, and Derek To and Henry Kwan, advanced in the men’s doubles.

In the women’s doubles, Hong Kong’s Rachel Lam Ying-suet and her mainland Chinese partner He Yunqi recorded wins over a China-Malaysia pairing and an Australian duo to reach the main draw.

Ryan Lam and He Yunqi also progressed in the mixed doubles.

Local pair Angus Lee (left) and Andy Lee.

Hong Kong’s Rachel Lam Ying-suet (right) and her mainland Chinese partner He Yunqi.

The round of 64 begins on Tuesday, with Jack Wong Hong-kit and Nikita Tang Nok-yiu among the Hong Kong players set to compete.

The tournament, which runs from October 19 to 25 at Kai Tak Arena, has attracted 895 players aged between nine and 71 from 22 countries and regions. Organizers said all of the world’s top six ranked men’s and women’s players are taking part.

The Hong Kong Slam features men’s and women’s singles and doubles, as well as mixed doubles, with a total prize purse of up to US$1.1 million, or about HK$8.58 million.

The event also includes a public fan zone, PICKLETOWN, with pickleball equipment, official merchandise and autograph sessions.

