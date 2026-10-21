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SPORTS UPDATES

Vivian Lau wins boccia gold as Hong Kong bags five individual medals at Asian Para Games

SPORTS UPDATES
17 mins ago
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Vivian Lau Wai-yan (left) defeated teammate Cheung Yuen (right) 7-2 in an all-Hong Kong women’s BC4 final.
Vivian Lau Wai-yan (left) defeated teammate Cheung Yuen (right) 7-2 in an all-Hong Kong women’s BC4 final.

Hong Kong won five medals in the individual boccia events at the Aichi-Nagoya Asian Para Games on Wednesday, with Vivian Lau Wai-yan taking gold as the team also collected three silvers and a bronze.

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Lau defeated teammate Cheung Yuen 7-2 in an all-Hong Kong women’s BC4 final. She took control from the opening end, scoring three points before adding two more in each of the next two to build a 7-0 lead. Cheung pulled back two points in the final end but had to settle for silver.

Yeung Hiu-lam added another silver in the women’s BC2 individual event after narrowly losing 6-5 to Indonesia’s Gischa Zayana in the final.

Yeung Hiu-lam.
Leung Yuk-wing.
Leung Yuk-wing.
John Loung.
John Loung.
+1
John Loung.

In the men’s BC4 final, veteran Leung Yuk-wing took silver after a 5-3 defeat by Thailand’s Pornchok Larpyen. Leung had led 2-0 after the opening end before his opponent turned the match around in the middle stages.

John Loung completed Hong Kong’s medal haul with bronze in the men’s BC1 individual event after edging Indonesia’s Muhamad Syafa Done 6-5.

Loung trailed 5-1 after three ends but staged a late comeback, scoring five points in the final end to snatch the win and secure his first individual Asian Para Games medal.
 

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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