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Hong Kong gymnast Ng Ka-ki wins Asian Games vault bronze

SPORTS UPDATES
1 hour ago
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Hong Kong gymnast Ng Ka-ki won bronze in the men's vault final at the Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games on Friday, securing the gymnastics team's first medal of this year's competition.

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Ng scored 14.233 points on his first vault and 14.000 on his second, finishing with an average of 14.116 to place third among eight finalists. 

The gold medal went to the Philippines' Carlos Yulo, who recorded an average of 14.599 points, while Iran's Mahdi Olfati took silver with 14.533. 

Ng had entered the final as the top qualifier after averaging 14.166 points in the preliminary round.
 

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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