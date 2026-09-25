Hong Kong gymnast Ng Ka-ki wins Asian Games vault bronze

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Rise of young swimmers like Yu is exciting for sport, says Haughey
21-09-2026 15:29 HKT
China's 13-year-old Yu scorches to first major gold at Asian Games
20-09-2026 17:00 HKT
Japan triathlete Hojo wins first gold of Asian Games
20-09-2026 12:49 HKT
Nagoya faces typhoon threat as Asian Games set to open
17-09-2026 23:24 HKT
Young Eala adds star power to Hong Kong tennis showpiece
17-09-2026 23:19 HKT
Gunners need to look after ‘unbelievable’ teenager Dowman
16-09-2026 23:18 HKT
'Cucumber-cool' Antonelli tipped for long F1 career
15-09-2026 08:53 HKT
UK denies BN(O) visas to Hongkongers with protest convictions: report
23-09-2026 18:59 HKT