CSTS and Borussia Dortmund bring football festival to New York's Times Square

A massive youth football event took over New York’s Times Square, as CSTS Enterprises and German football club Borussia Dortmund teamed up to inspire the next generation of players and fans.

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New York-based sports and entertainment group CSTS Enterprises announced the successful launch of a high-energy campaign with Borussia Dortmund on October 10. The event, part of the BVB World Street Series, transformed the iconic landmark into a vibrant football celebration, attracting tens of thousands of young players, fans, and spectators.

CSTS and BVB successfully launched a high-energy joint campaign in Times Square, New York

BVB Street Soccer USA Times Square Cup and CSTS Best Players Trophies to showcase shared commitments for youth development

Jason Liu (in CSTS' signature green polo), Regional Director, CSTS USA giving out champion trophy to the winning team.

The event reinforces the company’s growing role in connecting major global sports brands with worldwide audiences.

Youth development and fan engagement take center stage

The collaboration also highlighted a shared commitment to youth development. As part of the activation, 480 young athletes participated in the World Soccer Series Cup matches.

Following the tournament, standout players were recognized on stage and presented with the "Street Soccer USA TIMES SQUARE CUP" and "CSTS Best Players" trophies by representatives from both organizations. The awards celebrated the achievements of the young participants and aimed to inspire a new generation of football talent.

Both CSTS and BVB plan to expand their partnership globally, with the goal of bringing similar football festivals and fan experiences to other major markets around the world.

A strategic partnership building on global sports success

This event further cements the expanding influence of CSTS in the international sports landscape. The activation builds on the company's recent appointment as the exclusive sales agent for the UEFA EURO 2028 official hospitality program in several key Asian markets, as well as its successful delivery of the official hospitality program for the FIFA World Cup 2026 in Greater China.

Abel Zhao, the group chief executive and executive director of CSTS Enterprises, noted that working with a respected global brand like Borussia Dortmund is a powerful way to create meaningful brand exposure and deepen fan engagement. He added that the company looks forward to growing its collaboration with the club to create lasting value for fans and partners.

Carlos Pulido, the regional director of sports for CSTS Enterprises, said that activations like the World Street Series provide a unique platform to showcase the strength of the partnership. He explained that such events not only elevate visibility for both brands but also create new opportunities to engage audiences and support the continued growth of football globally.