Coventry prove they belong with first Premier League win in 25 years

Jay Dasilva sealed Coventry’s first English Premier League win for 25 years on Saturday as Frank Lampard’s side finally kick-started their season with a 1-0 victory at Nottingham Forest.

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A horrible opening run of fixtures, including trips to Arsenal and Manchester City, had given last season’s Championship winners a stark reality check. Last week’s 5-0 home drubbing by Brighton had left Coventry without a point or a goal and with a goal difference of minus-10, setting alarm bells ringing.

But when Dasilva expertly controlled a raking long delivery by goalkeeper Carl Rushworth and cut in to bend a shot past Forest ‘keeper Matz Sels in the 55th minute, it felt like lift-off. Coventry’s hearts sank when Igor Jesus appeared to have equalized late on for the hosts but the goal was chalked off after a VAR check, Jesus having found to have clipped the foot of Caleb Yirenkyi, causing the midfielder to stumble.

It was the slice of fortune that Coventry deserved for an impressive display and one that will send them into the international break feeling like they now belong among the elite.

“It feels great, it feels amazing,” Lampard said. “The way the players worked for it, having lost our first four games in different circumstances, it’s easy to feel negative, like ‘where is the goal, where is the win coming from?’

“The players deserve it ... they need to feel like they belong.”

Coventry’s last win in the Premier League was against Sunderland in April 2001 but a few games later they were relegated to end their 34-year stay in the top flight. The club dipped into the fourth tier during the troubled decades that followed, but all that was forgotten at the final whistle.

“We have to keep our feet on the ground because it’s one win, and we’ve felt how ruthless the league is already,” said Lampard.

REUTERS

