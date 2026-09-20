Japan triathlete Hojo wins first gold of Asian Games

Takumi Hojo got host nation Japan off to a perfect start when he won the first gold medal of the Asian Games on Sunday in the men's individual triathlon.

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Hojo finished the 750-meter swim, 20-kilometerbike ride and 5,000m run in 52 minutes 56 seconds, nine seconds clear of China's Zhang Xirui in silver with Kazakhstan's Arlan Zhanabay a further six seconds behind.

"As it's our first gold medal it's given the Japanese team a real boost," said the 30-year-old Hojo, whose win will qualify him for the 2028 Olympics in Los Angeles.

"I was really fired up. Even the rain held off and I was in top form right up until I stood on the starting line," added Hojo, who also won the Asian Games test triathlon a year ago on the same course in Gamagori city.

"[I knew] it'd be tough, but [I thought] I'll push myself, and if it works, I think it'll be a good race."

Silver medalist Zhang was neck and neck with Hojo most of the way during the 5,000m run, but in the end had to settle for silver. "I am very happy, although disappointed to be behind Japan," said Zhang. "It is an honor for China."

Youngster Zhanabay was delighted to win a bronze medal. "I'm very satisfied with the result. Of course I would like to win, but we have what we have," he said. "I'm very proud because I'm only 20 and it's my first medal at the Asian Games."

China turned the tables in the women's individual triathlon, where Lin Xinyu improved on her silver medal at the last Asian Games in Hangzhou by winning in 57:37 minutes. Huang Anqi completed a China one-two, 21 seconds behind, with Japan's Manami Hayashi taking the bronze in 58:36.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE