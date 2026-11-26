A video showing a woman climbing down a steep rock face without safety equipment at Kowloon Peak’s notorious Suicide Cliff has sparked widespread criticism online, with many expressing concern over the risks posed to both hikers and rescue personnel.

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The video, which began circulating on Threads on Wednesday, shows a group of women speaking Filipino near the cliff, where several fatal hiking accidents have occurred over the years.

One woman, with her long hair tied back, is seen climbing down the steep rock face without a safety rope, helmet or other protective equipment.

Rather than discouraging her, her companions are heard laughing, cheering and offering guidance while filming her as she makes her way along the cliff to pose for photographs.

Toward the end of the video, her companions call on her to stop as she approaches the edge.

The original footage carried a caption in Filipino reading “sabi nga ni Ate hindi naman NAKAKATAKOT pero NAKAKAMATAY lang,” which roughly translates to “As big sister said, it’s not scary — just deadly.”

The footage drew widespread criticism from internet users, many of whom condemned the behavior as reckless and warned that an accident could put emergency responders at risk.

“Don’t put rescue personnel at risk,” one commenter wrote.

“The worst part is that if something happens, firefighters and the Government Flying Service will have to risk their lives to rescue them,” another said.

Located at an altitude of about 600 meters, Suicide Cliff overlooks East Kowloon and is characterized by steep terrain, heavily weathered rock and loose stones.

There is no official hiking trail leading to the cliff, which has been identified by the Agriculture, Fisheries and Conservation Department as one of the high-risk locations in country parks where fatal and serious accidents have occurred.

Authorities have erected warning signs urging hikers to stay away from dangerous areas and refrain from creating their own routes.

The cliff has been the scene of several fatal accidents in recent years.

On October 2, a 51-year-old off-duty senior ambulance officer died following an accident during climbing and abseiling activities at the cliff, despite rescue efforts by firefighters and the Government Flying Service.

In April 2021, a 24-year-old woman was found dead below the cliff following an overnight search after she went missing during a solo hike at Kowloon Peak.

Two other women also died in separate hiking accidents at the cliff in April 2020 and November 2017.

Hiking experts and instructors have repeatedly warned of the dangers posed by the cliff’s unstable terrain and lack of protective barriers, urging hikers to assess their abilities and avoid risking their safety for photographs.

