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SOCIAL BUZZ

TVB news anchor Sakura Ip turns heads with unusually natural look on air

SOCIAL BUZZ
1 hour ago
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TVB news anchor Sakura Ip Tsz-wah has sparked discussion online after appearing on a recent broadcast with a noticeably understated look, prompting viewers to speculate whether she had gone on air without makeup.

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Known for her composed delivery and serious demeanor, Ip has earned a following among viewers who have dubbed her the broadcaster's "ice queen."

During the broadcast, Ip wore a bright pink blazer over a black top, but it was her apparently natural complexion that caught viewers' attention. Some pointed to her subdued lip color and the matching skin tones of her face and neck as signs that she might have skipped her usual makeup.

One netizen joked that it was the first time they had seen a news anchor whose face and neck were not two different shades.

The footage quickly sparked mixed reactions, with some viewers joking that the cooler weather might have caused Ip to oversleep, leaving her little time to get ready before work.

Others came to her defense, praising her professionalism and poised delivery regardless of her appearance.

While some described her trademark serious expression as intimidating, supporters said she remained attractive even with minimal makeup. One viewer also remarked that Ip looked particularly beautiful when smiling, although such moments were rare during her broadcasts.

Whether Ip was actually wearing makeup during the broadcast has not been confirmed.

Ip holds a master's degree in Chinese language and literature from the Chinese University of Hong Kong.

Before joining TVB News in mid-2022, she spent nearly two years at Phoenix Television, where she progressed from reporter to senior reporter and news anchor.

She currently presents lunchtime news and weather reports while also working as a local news reporter.

This is not the first time Ip's on-air appearance has attracted attention. She previously drew comments for wearing a bright green blazer that some viewers jokingly compared to Hong Kong's proposed designated garbage bags under the now-shelved municipal solid waste charging scheme.
 

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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