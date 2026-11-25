A 28-year-old mainland Chinese woman has gone viral after moving to Hong Kong to work at a fish stall, with her looks and fish-filleting skills attracting attention online.

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According to Sing Tao Probe, a sister publication of The Standard, Xiaowen, a nickname she uses, works at a fish stall in Hin Keng Market in Tai Wai and has been dubbed the “fish market beauty” by netizens.

Originally from northeastern China, Xiaowen holds a bachelor's degree in business administration. Before moving to Hong Kong about six months ago, she worked in clothing sales on the mainland, earning around 5,000 yuan (HK$6,000) a month.

She moved to Hong Kong for better pay after being introduced to the job by relatives. She now earns more than HK$20,000 a month filleting and selling fish.

However, the job comes with long hours. Xiaowen gets up at around 5 or 6am and spends about 12 hours a day standing at the stall, with only four to five days off each month.

She spends most of her time working or sleeping, but enjoys getting her nails done, trying different foods and traveling during her days off.

Xiaowen also learned Cantonese by watching TVB dramas and said Hong Kong people had been friendly and helpful since she arrived.

Videos of her fish-filleting skills and daily work have also attracted customers to the stall, making her an unexpected draw.

Despite suggestions from netizens that she enter beauty pageants or the entertainment industry, Xiaowen said she had no plans to become a celebrity and wanted to focus on her work.

She also revealed that she is in a relationship, while admitting she felt flattered and surprised by her sudden online popularity.