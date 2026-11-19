Hong Kong singer George Lam Tsz-cheung’s classic Cantonese hit, Dare to Love, Dare to Act, has made a surprise appearance on the in-game car radio of the AAA blockbuster Grand Theft Auto VI (GTA VI), which officially launched on Thursday.

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During a wave of early-access livestreams by content creators, a Threads user spotted the track—credited to Lam under the title Gan Ai Gan Zuo—playing on the radio station "Kaleidoscope FM."

The discovery quickly sparked heated online discussion and led netizens to uncover an earlier forum post by a Hong Kong developer at Rockstar Games who spent 25 years chasing his dream.

In a discussion thread titled "HongKongersMakingGames," the developer shared that after working in short films, television, cinema, and software, he finally joined Rockstar Games in 2018.

Relocating from Hong Kong to Lincoln and Edinburgh in the UK, he worked his way up from game localization to open-world design, expressing immense pride in contributing to his childhood dream project.

Netizens flooded the developer's comment section to praise his taste and credit him with "truly promoting Hong Kong through music."

While clarifying that he did not personally select the track, the developer revealed that several Hong Kongers work at the company, leaving local gamers feeling both proud and delighted.