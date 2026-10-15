(Video) Man sprints nearly 100 meters along Nathan Road traffic lane to photograph bus

A 23-second video circulating on a Facebook dashcam group on Wednesday shows a man in shorts carrying a phone and backpack sprinting nearly 100 meters along a traffic lane on Nathan Road towards Prince Edward, stopping only at the junction with Argyle Road near Wai Fung Plaza.

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The poster described thinking the man was running for some reason, only to realize he was chasing a bus to photograph it.

The footage, filmed from a bus at night when most shops were closed, showed the man running in the right lane with no vehicles close behind. At the junction, several other men were waiting at the pedestrian crossing. When the bus stopped at the lights, the running man joined them, and they appeared to raise their phones to film the bus.

The video drew online discussion, with some calling the man a "bus fanatic," others saying he was "too stressed," and some joking he thought he was a bus. Others said running for exercise is fine but running on the road is pointless.

There have been past incidents involving bus enthusiasts. In May, a 16-year-old boy ran into the road on Cheung Sha Wan Road near Yee Ching Court while chasing a bus and was hit by a blue private car, injuring his arm.

Under the Road Traffic Ordinance, any pedestrian who negligently endangers their own or others' safety on a road commits an offence, with a maximum fine of HK$2,000. Regulations also require pedestrians within 15 metres of a traffic-light-controlled crossing or footbridge to use those facilities.