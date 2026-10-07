logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
menu__toggle-icon
People
ArtCan
Trending
menu__toggle-icon
Social Buzz
Must Read
Hong Kong
menu__toggle-icon
News
Explorer
Politics
Health
Education
Business
menu__toggle-icon
Finance
Property
Innovation
ESG
International
menu__toggle-icon
China
World
Racing
menu__toggle-icon
Hong Kong Racing
World Racing
Analysis
Racecourse Entertainment
Lifestyle
menu__toggle-icon
Arts & Culture
Wellness
Food & Wine
Leisure
Showbiz
menu__toggle-icon
Entertainment
Gossip
Screen & Music
Sport
menu__toggle-icon
Sports Updates
Football
Basketball
Tennis
Opinion
menu__toggle-icon
Editorial
Insights
Games
menu__toggle-icon
Crossword
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
TRENDING
breadcrumb-arrow
SOCIAL BUZZ

Is Japan still a bargain? Hongkongers weigh rising travel costs

SOCIAL BUZZ
7 mins ago
logo
logo
logo

Japan may be known for its weak yen, but rising travel costs are making trips less affordable for Hongkongers, with some saying flight and hotel prices have doubled.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

A social user recently said Japan was “no longer as good a deal as before,” claiming that higher flight and hotel costs had offset the benefits of the weaker yen.

The user said cheap airfares had become harder to find, while airport taxes had also pushed up costs. Hotel prices have risen as well, with budget chain Toyoko Inn becoming more expensive and harder to book.

The user recalled being able to find off-season rooms for around ¥10,000 for solo trips, saying such prices were now difficult to find.

The post sparked discussion online, with several users agreeing that Japan had become more expensive despite the weaker yen.

“Everything has gone up,” one user said, adding that hotels, food and shopping were all more expensive. Another said hotels in Tokyo had become particularly costly when traveling for concerts.

Some users also pointed to rising prices in Japan itself. One said ¥100,000 to ¥200,000 used to be enough for a comfortable trip, but the same amount now barely covered meals.

Others said they would continue visiting Japan despite the higher costs, with one joking that they would simply shop and eat more to make up for the cost of flights and hotels.

Japantravel

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
A demonstrator holds a placard during a protest outside the Prime Minister's office following the killing of a Japanese woman in Okinawa, for which a US Marine is a suspect, in Tokyo, Japan, October 5, 2026. The placard reads: "No to sexual violence". REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
US forces face curfew, alcohol ban in Japan's Okinawa after murder case
WORLD
1 hour ago
Bank of Japan Governor Kazuo Ueda speaks at a press conference after a BOJ policy meeting in Tokyo, Japan, September 18, 2026. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
BOJ chief calls for more focus on anchoring inflation around target
FINANCE
17 hours ago
File Photo/Reuters
Japan aims to agree on action plans with Asian partners to bolster oil reserves
FINANCE
23 hours ago
Japan's Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi (AFP)
Japan's PM to call China 'important neighbour' in policy address: media
WORLD
05-10-2026 13:05 HKT
A pedestrian walks past a stock quotation board showing Nikkei share average outside a brokerage in Tokyo, Japan April 4, 2025. REUTERS
Japan's Nikkei hits 3-month high as AI shares rally
FINANCE
05-10-2026 12:35 HKT
Banknotes of Japanese yen are seen in this illustration picture taken September 22, 2022. REUTERS
Japan's 30-year bond yields hit record high ahead of PM's remarks
FINANCE
05-10-2026 11:31 HKT
Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi (Reuters/File)
Japan PM protests to US after Marine arrested on murder suspicion in Okinawa
WORLD
04-10-2026 15:09 HKT
Traffic signs in front of the Bank of Japan building in Tokyo, Japan, June 15, 2026. REUTERS
Japan does not need excessively loose monetary policy, economy minister says
FINANCE
02-10-2026 11:07 HKT
People walk at a shopping area of Shinjuku in Tokyo, Japan, September 11, 2025. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
Japan September core inflation hits 10-month high, signal further rate hikes
FINANCE
02-10-2026 10:24 HKT
Banknotes of Japanese yen are seen in this illustration picture taken September 22, 2022. REUTERS
Japan PM vows to underpin yen by boosting economic competitiveness
FINANCE
01-10-2026 16:15 HKT
Kyren Wilson (left) and Director of Immigration Benson Kwok Joon-fung
Snooker world champion Kyren Wilson becomes HK resident through talent scheme
NEWS
04-10-2026 13:03 HKT
MTR clarifies ticketing procedure after mainland student says penalty differed between ID types
SOCIAL BUZZ
12 hours ago
Tuen Mun girl filmed carrying heavy bags of beer sparks child welfare concerns
NEWS
8 hours ago
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.