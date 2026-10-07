Is Japan still a bargain? Hongkongers weigh rising travel costs

Japan may be known for its weak yen, but rising travel costs are making trips less affordable for Hongkongers, with some saying flight and hotel prices have doubled.

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A social user recently said Japan was “no longer as good a deal as before,” claiming that higher flight and hotel costs had offset the benefits of the weaker yen.

The user said cheap airfares had become harder to find, while airport taxes had also pushed up costs. Hotel prices have risen as well, with budget chain Toyoko Inn becoming more expensive and harder to book.

The user recalled being able to find off-season rooms for around ¥10,000 for solo trips, saying such prices were now difficult to find.

The post sparked discussion online, with several users agreeing that Japan had become more expensive despite the weaker yen.

“Everything has gone up,” one user said, adding that hotels, food and shopping were all more expensive. Another said hotels in Tokyo had become particularly costly when traveling for concerts.

Some users also pointed to rising prices in Japan itself. One said ¥100,000 to ¥200,000 used to be enough for a comfortable trip, but the same amount now barely covered meals.

Others said they would continue visiting Japan despite the higher costs, with one joking that they would simply shop and eat more to make up for the cost of flights and hotels.