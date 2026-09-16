Naked woman spotted strolling through Lan Kwai Fong late at night

A woman was spotted walking naked through Lan Kwai Fong late at night, leaving passersby stunned.

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A roughly 20-second video circulating online on Wednesday (Sep 16) shows the long-haired woman walking along D'Aguilar Street in Central, wearing only white sneakers and short socks and carrying a light-blue handbag.

She appeared calm as she walked up the street, seemingly unfazed by passing pedestrians, vehicles and people filming her. At one point, she stopped outside a shop and casually adjusted her hair.

The video captured shocked reactions from onlookers, with one person heard exclaiming, “She’s completely naked!”

The footage has since gone viral online, with netizens speculating about the reason behind the incident. Some suggested it could have been a dare or performance art, while others questioned whether she was drunk or needed help.

Under Hong Kong law, indecently exposing any part of the body in a public place, or in a place where it can be seen by the public, without lawful authority or excuse is an offence under Section 148 of the Crimes Ordinance. Offenders can face a maximum fine of HK$2,000 and six months in prison.