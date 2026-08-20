‘Niu Lai’ handmade charms used in free giveaway scam

Scammers are exploiting the popularity of mainland Chinese animated film “Niu Lai” by offering handmade character charms for free or at low prices to steal victims’ personal and credit card information.

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A post circulating on social media claimed the seller had become a fan of the film and made a series of handmade charms featuring its characters.

After users expressed interest, the seller initially offered the charms for free and asked them to send a private message. The seller later said each charm would cost HK$20, claiming they were difficult to make and that only the “last batch” remained.

According to Sing Tao Probe, a sister publication of The Standard, a reporter contacted the seller as part of an investigation and was sent a link to a fake delivery website.

The website asked for a name, phone number and address. After the reporter entered fictional details, it displayed a message saying the order had been locked because the seller had not completed real-name verification.

The seller then told the reporter to contact customer service through the website, in an apparent attempt to obtain credit card details and potentially defraud the victim of a larger sum of money.

The scam is similar to previous “free giveaway” schemes in which scammers offer free or heavily discounted goods to lure victims into providing personal or financial information.

Police’s Anti-Deception Coordination Centre has also warned the public about free-gift scams and urged people to stay vigilant to avoid personal data leaks and financial losses.