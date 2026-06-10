When terminating a TV contract becomes a hostage crisis

For many Hongkongers, dealing with customer service — whether for banking, telecoms or other monthly service providers — can feel like a test of patience, with endless hotline menus, repeated transfers and waiting music that seems to go on forever.

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In Dog Day Evening, that everyday frustration becomes the starting point for a hostage crisis.

Opening in Hong Kong on June 18, the local dark comedy turns the familiar nightmare into a sharp, absurd and recognizably Hong Kong story. Set inside the customer service department of a fictional pay television company, HAPPY TV, the film follows what happens when a simple request to terminate a subscription spirals into an overnight standoff.

The story begins when a customer, pushed to breaking point after repeated failed attempts to cancel his contract, storms into the television station with a gun and takes frontline staff hostage. His demand is painfully simple: he just wants the company to help him cancel his subscription plan.

What should have been a routine customer complaint soon grows into something far bigger. As the case passes through layers of procedures, management responses, police intervention and media pressure, the people trapped inside the building are forced to play along with the kidnapper’s mission.

The film was inspired by a 2014 dispute over the termination of a cable broadband service, which led to a knife attack. Dog Day Evening takes that real-life frustration and pushes it into fictional dark comedy, magnifying the helplessness many people feel when dealing with all sorts of customer service.

It is also the directorial debut of Mak Tin-shu, the award-winning screenwriter behind Trivisa and Detective vs Sleuths. Known for his sharp dialogue and sense of social irony, Mak serves as both director and screenwriter this time, using the pressure of one enclosed space and one chaotic night to build a story that is tense, funny and uncomfortably close to daily life.

The cast brings together a strong group of Hong Kong performers, including Michael Ning, Fish Liew, Tse Kwan-ho, Rachel Leung, Mak Pui-tung, Tse Wing-yan, Tai Yuk-kei, Ng Wing-sze and Larine Tang, alongside Lo Yuen-yan, Chu Pak-him and Kumer So.

With nine major hostage characters, the film is less about one angry customer than a wider portrait of people worn down by systems. Each character reflects a different corner of working life, customer frustration and middle-class pressure, creating a collective farce inside one television station.

Part of the humor lies in how extreme, yet strangely believable, the setup feels. A man takes hostages not for money or revenge, but to cancel a monthly contract. A hostage has to help his captor go through the official procedures. The joke is outrageous, but the feeling behind it is familiar.

Behind the laughter, Dog Day Evening points to something more serious: a city where procedures often come before people, and where everyone, from frontline workers to customers and managers, can become trapped inside the same system.

The film may begin with a complaint about canceling a TV plan, but its target is broader. Through the clashes, it asks how a small problem can become a public crisis when no one is willing, or able, to take responsibility.

In that sense, Dog Day Evening is not only a comedy about customer service. It is a Hong Kong story about pressure, absurdity and the moment when patience finally runs out.

marco.lam@singtaonewscorp.com

