Disclosure Day turns alien mystery into a question of fear, truth and empathy

What would happen if the truth about the universe had been hidden from humanity for decades?

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That is the question at the center of Disclosure Day, Steven Spielberg’s new science-fiction thriller, which opens in Hong Kong on June 10.

The Universal Pictures release marks Spielberg’s return to alien mystery, a subject long associated with some of his most memorable films, from Close Encounters of the Third Kind to E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial and War of the Worlds.

Directed by Spielberg, with a screenplay by David Koepp based on a story by Spielberg, Disclosure Day brings together a cast led by Emily Blunt, Josh O’Connor, Colin Firth, Eve Hewson and Colman Domingo.

The story follows a world on the edge of revelation, where questions around UAPs — unidentified anomalous phenomena — government secrecy and non-human intelligence begin to collide. Rather than treating the unknown purely as spectacle, the film appears to place its emotional weight on how people respond when certainty collapses.

For many audiences, the first draw will be Spielberg himself. After decades of shaping the language of modern science fiction, he returns here to the idea of contact — not with wide-eyed wonder alone, but with a darker sense of suspicion, fear and moral cost. The film’s central question is direct: if the truth had been hidden for 70 years, what would humanity lose by finally learning it?

The second attraction is its ensemble cast. Blunt plays a meteorologist forced toward the center of the mystery, while O’Connor appears as a gifted figure on the run after uncovering signs of non-human intelligence. Firth takes on a more morally complex role, with Domingo and Hewson adding emotional and ethical tension to the story. Early reports have singled out Blunt’s performance as one of the film’s strongest elements.

The film also introduces the mysterious “Hero” device, described in promotional material as an object capable of reading thoughts, awakening memories and triggering strange phenomena. This gives Disclosure Day a psychological dimension, with several key scenes built around mental confrontation rather than conventional physical combat.

Visually, the film is expected to balance practical staging with large-scale effects. The production features action sequences including train-trailer escapes, a car crashing into a farmhouse and an attack on an invisible house, supported by more than 500 visual effects shots. The use of both 35mm film and digital cameras is intended to move the visual style from realism toward the surreal as the mystery deepens.

Yet the film’s strongest idea may not be the existence of aliens, but what fear does to people. In one of the film’s key lines, Domingo’s character frames empathy as humanity’s greatest strength, warning that without it, people may lose the very quality that allows them to survive.

That gives Disclosure Day a softer but more unsettling edge. Beneath the thriller structure is a question that feels very human: when truth finally arrives, will people respond with curiosity, courage and empathy — or with panic?

For Hong Kong audiences heading into the summer movie season, Spielberg’s latest offers more than a return to science fiction. It is a big-screen mystery about what people choose to believe, what institutions choose to hide, and whether humanity is ready to face the unknown together.

Disclosure Day is scheduled to be released in cinemas on June 10.

marco.lam@singtaonewscorp.com

