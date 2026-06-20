Still rocking, still remembered: A big-screen tribute to Beyond’s Wong Ka-kui

More than three decades after his voice first became part of Hong Kong’s collective memory, Wong Ka-kui is returning to the big screen in his first documentary, Because of You Ka Kui.

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The film will be released in Hong Kong and Macau on June 25, offering fans a closer look at the late Beyond frontman whose music continues to resonate across generations.

A defining figure in Hong Kong rock music, Wong sang with a rare mix of idealism, anger, tenderness and conviction. As the soul of Beyond, he helped shape a sound that spoke not only to love and youth, but also to freedom, struggle and the wider world.

Wong died in June 1993 following an accident in Japan. He was 31. Yet his songs have never really left the city, with classics such as Boundless Oceans, Vast Skies and Glorious Years still sung, covered and remembered by fans and musicians alike.

Because of You Ka Kui arrives in the month of his birth and on the 33rd anniversary of his passing. The 124-minute documentary traces Wong’s musical journey from his early years of perseverance to Beyond’s rise to stardom, while also showing a lesser-known side of the musician beyond the stage.

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The documentary took more than two decades to complete, with filming conducted in Hong Kong, Beijing, Taipei, Tokyo, Toronto and London. It includes more than 30 minutes of concert footage, as well as previously unreleased music, images and stories.

For long-time fans, the film offers a chance to revisit the spirit of an artist whose work helped define an era. For younger audiences, it may serve as an introduction to a musician whose influence still lingers in Hong Kong’s cultural landscape.

Because of You Ka Kui opens in Hong Kong and Macau on June 25.

Director: Rosa Pang

Rating: IIB

Running Time: 124mins

Language: Cantonese (Chinese & English Subtitles)

Genre: Documentary

marco.lam@singtaonewscorp.com

