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GOSSIP

Chrissie Chau avoids legal questions in first public appearance since lawsuit

GOSSIP
1 hour ago
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Hong Kong actor Chrissie Chau Sau-na made her first public appearance since being sued in February, attending the world premiere of her latest film on Thursday (Apr 9).

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Chau, who had kept a low profile following an earlier statement, became the focus of media attention at the event. When asked about the lawsuit, she declined to comment and steered questions back to the film.

“I’m very happy about the premiere tonight. I haven’t seen the film yet and I’m curious how it turned out,” she said, referring to the action scenes.

“During filming, we don’t actually hit each other, so I want to see how realistic it looks.”

Pressed on the legal case and whether she had been emotionally affected, Chau responded: “No comment. Thank you.”

Her co-star Anson Kong Ip-sang said the focus of the evening should remain on the film, adding that the production involved physically demanding bowling scenes.

The film, which centers on bowling, marks the first collaboration between the two. Chau described their on-screen relationship as both mentorship and friendship, while Kong said it involved “both conflict and connection.”

Chau also revealed she suffered a shoulder strain during training due to incorrect technique, while Kong said he learned new bowling skills for the role.

The premiere marked Chau’s return to public events as legal proceedings continue.

Chrissie Chau

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