Stephen Fung sells 63 Pokfulam flat for $7.05m, losing 16% after multiple price cuts

Hong Kong actor, singer and director Stephen Fung, husband of Golden Horse award-winning actress Shu Qi, has sold a one-bedroom flat at 63 Pokfulam in Sai Ying Pun for HK$7.05 million, incurring a loss of about HK$1.347 million or 16 percent on his original purchase price, according to land registry records.

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Fung bought the 271-square-foot flat at the mid-level of Tower 2 for HK$8.397 million in June 2020. The unit had been used for rental income, including an asking rent of HK$22,000 per month in 2020.

Fung first put the unit on the market in mid-2023 with an asking price of HK$8.7 million, but reduced the price multiple times before finally selling it at the end of April for HK$26,015 per square foot, a cumulative reduction of about 19 percent.