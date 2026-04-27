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PROPERTY

Stephen Fung sells 63 Pokfulam flat for $7.05m, losing 16% after multiple price cuts

PROPERTY
22 mins ago
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Hong Kong actor, singer and director Stephen Fung, husband of Golden Horse award-winning actress Shu Qi, has sold a one-bedroom flat at 63 Pokfulam in Sai Ying Pun for HK$7.05 million, incurring a loss of about HK$1.347 million or 16 percent on his original purchase price, according to land registry records.

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Fung bought the 271-square-foot flat at the mid-level of Tower 2 for HK$8.397 million in June 2020. The unit had been used for rental income, including an asking rent of HK$22,000 per month in 2020.

Fung first put the unit on the market in mid-2023 with an asking price of HK$8.7 million, but reduced the price multiple times before finally selling it at the end of April for HK$26,015 per square foot, a cumulative reduction of about 19 percent.

Stephen Fung property loss 63 Pokfulam

 

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

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