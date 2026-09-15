Eason Chan signs KALAI as EAS MUSIC’s first female singer

Hong Kong rapper KALAI has signed with Eason Chan’s music label EAS MUSIC as its first female singer.

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KALAI, whose real name is Yu Ka-lai, performed three songs at a signing ceremony on Monday (Sep 15), including her latest single That’s How We Move.

Chan, who founded EAS MUSIC, said he first noticed KALAI when she performed at his wife Hilary Tsui’s shop.

He said he was impressed by her energy and later became interested in her music after learning that she handled much of her work herself.

“I think that’s something worthy of respect,” Chan said.

KALAI became emotional while thanking Chan and label co-founder Lisa Kan Chin-chin for believing in her.

She revealed that she developed two vocal cord cysts late last year and was invited to join the label while preparing for surgery.

“I told them I couldn’t sing at the time, and I didn’t know whether I would be able to sing again,” she said.

She said she was touched when Chan and Kan told her they would wait for her.

Chan said he hopes KALAI will continue to evolve as an artist, but reminded her not to forget herself.

KALAI, who turned 28 on Monday, described Chan as a “100-point boss,” praising his willingness to share his experience and give her the freedom to make music.

She also revealed that her bank account had once dropped to HK$20 while she was pursuing music during the pandemic.

KALAI said she would continue to focus on music and has several new songs in preparation.