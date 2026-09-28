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SCREEN & MUSIC

Taylor Swift sets new record at MTV VMAs

SCREEN & MUSIC
2 hours ago
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US singer-songwriter Taylor Swift attends the MTV Video Music Awards at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles, California on September 27, 2026. (Photo by LISA O'CONNOR / AFP)
US singer-songwriter Taylor Swift attends the MTV Video Music Awards at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles, California on September 27, 2026. (Photo by LISA O'CONNOR / AFP)

Taylor Swift is having another good year -- just months after her lavish wedding to Travis Kelce, the pop superstar on Sunday made history by becoming the most awarded artist at the MTV Video Music Awards.

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The 36-year-old Swift had been even with Beyonce for the most Moonman statuettes with 30, but broke the tie with the inaugural Artist Director Honors, bestowed on "The Fate of Ophelia" singer for her work behind the camera on visual storytelling.

She also won Video of the Year, which she dedicated to country legend Dolly Parton, praising the recently deceased performer's music and saying "every single song she wrote, her storytelling was so vivid."

"She handled this fame with such grace and love and gratitude," she added.

Swift used the occasion to premiere the video for her new single "Patient Zero," which stars actors Colin Farrell and Dakota Johnson. In the track, Swift warns a woman about her partner, with whom the singer had a toxic relationship.

"If he's killing you / I got you / I was patient zero," she sings.

But Swift struck out in some of the show's biggest categories, including Artist of the Year, which went to the queen of pop, Madonna.

While accepting the prize, Madonna reminisced about how her manager scolded her backstage at the very first MTV awards show, where she briefly mooned the audience in a performance fumble.

"My manager said my career was over," she said, adding that he wasn't her manager anymore.

Known for creating an indelible VMAs moment when she kissed Britney Spears and Christina Aguilera onstage during a 2003 medley, Madonna also opened the show with her first performance at the event since that night.

Sporting knee-high boots and her platinum tresses loose, the 68-year-old pop queen sang "Bring Your Love" alongside Sabrina Carpenter before medleying with Charli XCX for "Danceteria."

While accepting the award for "Best Collaboration" after their performance, Madonna and Carpenter joked about how the material girl direct messaged via social media to get them into the studio for the collaboration.

Grunge band Nirvana received the Video Vanguard award. They are the first group to receive the top honor in more than 20 years. Frontman Kurt Cobain died by suicide in 1994, after studio albums "Nevermind" and "In Utero" skyrocketed to success.

"Nirvana continues to resonate so deeply because people are still hungry for authenticity," bass player Krist Novoselic said after a video retrospective of the band's videos. "Something real, something uncompromising. Something that tells you it's just okay to come as you are."

Thai artist LISA, a member of girl group Blackpink, won the award for best pop for "Dream," featuring Kentaro Sakaguchi.

Thai singer and actress Lisa attends the MTV Video Music Awards at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles, California on September 27, 2026. (Photo by Lisa O'CONNOR / AFP)
Thai singer and actress Lisa attends the MTV Video Music Awards at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles, California on September 27, 2026. (Photo by Lisa O'CONNOR / AFP)

The vast majority of awards were doled out offstage during an evening far better known for its performances and stage antics than its prizes.

Kacey Musgraves headlined a tribute to late country legend Dolly Parton, while Teddy Swims, Sombr and Raye offered a soulful tribute to crooner George Michael, 40 years after the release of his landmark album "Faith."

Rapper Snoop Dogg hosted the ceremony, which aired on CBS and MTV.

 

(AFP)

Taylor SwiftLISAMTV

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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