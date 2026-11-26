Racing fans will get one last close look at Romantic Warrior before he leaves Hong Kong, as the Hong Kong Jockey Club has released 500 packages that include a meet-and-greet with the retired champion at Sha Tin on December 12.

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The HK1,688 "Romantic Warrior Global Champion Pack and Exclusive Experience" set starts at 7am on the Saturday before the LONGINES Hong Kong International Races. Buyers watch the international horses work over a breakfast buffet for two, at either Champion Circle or Hay Market.

At 10am, each package holder and a guest head to the Sha Tin parade ring for the Romantic Warrior Retirement Meet-and-Greet. Two tickets then give priority entry to the Pre-LONGINES Hong Kong International Races Carnival from 11am to 1pm.

The set also includes the Global Champion Pack, which holds a sitting Romantic Warrior plush, a special-edition Octopus card, a luggage tag and a Global Champion case. A voucher for a commemorative gift can be redeemed at Sha Tin on race day, December 13, when racecourse entry is limited to those aged 18 and over.

Romantic Warrior Limited Edition Set. (HKJC)

YOTH Limited Edition Premium Pack. (HKJC)

Fans who can't make it on the Saturday can buy the Global Champion Pack on its own for HK438 and collect it at the Racing Event Zone at Sha Tin on December 13.

The Club has capped each offer at 500, spread across its sales outlets, and no refunds are given. The experience set isn't suitable for children under three.

Romantic Warrior retired in September as the highest-earning racehorse in history, having won 24 of his 31 starts and HK$288.74 million in prize money. His 15 Group 1 wins, a Hong Kong record, came in Hong Kong, Australia, Japan and the United Arab Emirates. Danny Shum's champion won four straight Hong Kong Cups for James McDonald, and last season he became only the third horse to complete Hong Kong's Triple Crown.

Owner Peter Lau accepted the Club's Lifetime Achievement Award for the horse at Sha Tin on November 22. Romantic Warrior is due to leave for Australia after the International Races, so December is the last chance for local fans to see him.

Book here: https://www.bookingrc.hkjc.com/onlinebooking/?venueGroupId=37