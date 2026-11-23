Hong Kong pop star G.E.M. will open the Longines Hong Kong International Races on Sunday, December 13, with a live performance in the Sha Tin parade ring.

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The Hong Kong Jockey Club has booked the singer-songwriter, also known as Gloria Tang Tsz-kei, as the opening act for the biggest day on the Hong Kong racing calendar. She is due on stage at 11.20am to perform a selection of her hits.

G.E.M. returns to a Jockey Club stage for the first time since she sang at Happy Valley in 2012, and the Sha Tin show will be her first in the parade ring. The club invited her as part of its Year of the Horse celebrations.

Born in Shanghai and raised in Hong Kong, the 35-year-old has become one of the biggest names in Chinese-language pop. Her "I Am Gloria" world tour stopped at Kai Tak Stadium in August 2025 for her first major solo concerts in the city in eight years.

Her booking follows K-pop star Rain's performance in the same parade ring before last year's meeting, when the club reported a record 13,370 visitors from overseas and mainland China.

Fans need a reservation to watch from the parade ring, and those without one can follow the show on the Diamond Vision screen in the forecourt or on televisions around the racecourse.

The Jockey Club said special crowd safety arrangements would be in place at Sha Tin, subject to conditions on the day, and asked fans to follow instructions from staff and check the event website for details.

The four Group 1 races that follow carry a combined HK$130 million in prize money: the Longines Hong Kong Vase, Longines Hong Kong Sprint, Longines Hong Kong Mile and Longines Hong Kong Cup.

The Hong Kong International Races week runs from December 9 to 13, and the club plans to announce more events later.

Cantopop diva G.E.M. will open the Longines Hong Kong International Races with a live performance on December 13. (HKJC)