Happy Wednesday gets a music and dine makeover in November

The Hong Kong Jockey Club will put live music and themed cocktails at the center of Happy Valley in November, launching a Music & Dine Festival as a new theme on the Happy Wednesday calendar.

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The festival opens Sunday at the season’s only Happy Valley daytime meeting, then runs through four themed race nights on Nov. 4, 11, 18 and 25. The Club bills Happy Wednesday as Hong Kong’s popular midweek social destination, and the festival layers international music, signature drinks and gourmet food over the racing.

VoSSa, vocalist Ela Alegre and saxophonist Lena Cuglietta perform at Sunday’s daytime meeting. The Beer Garden stage then hosts international singer Natalia D, duo The Two of Us, acclaimed nine-piece band PENTHAÜS and powerhouse vocalist Wendy Robin across the race nights.

Racegoers can pick up a Discovery Passport, collect stamps at participating food, beverage and entertainment experiences, and redeem them for rewards. The Tune & Taste Challenge puts vocal talent and taste buds to the test for the chance to win prizes, and Instagram-worthy photo hotspots are spread around the venue.



Wendy Robin.

PENTHAÜS

The Two Of Us

Natalia D.

Special food and drink pairings, designed to match the music, anchor the Beer Garden menu, which runs from craft cocktails to gourmet bites. Renowned mixologists will make guest appearances on selected nights, serving cocktails created exclusively for Happy Wednesday. Limited-edition Hero Horse cocktails, available only at Happy Valley, honor Hong Kong stars Romantic Warrior and Ka Ying Rising.

Beyond the Beer Garden, live bands and DJs play at The Beat and Vantage in the Pavilion Stand, where guests can serve themselves signature cocktails and international cuisine while taking in panoramic views of the track. An AI-generated digital racing analysis system runs there until midnight. Keiba, The Gallery, Stable Bend Terrace and Leading Edge offer further dining.

Racegoers can reserve places at www.bookingrc.hkjc.com. Updates run on Instagram and Facebook at @HKJCEntertainment. Racecourse entrants and bettors must be 18 or older.