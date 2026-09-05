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RACECOURSE ENTERTAINMENT

Season opening serves up a full card of off-track fun

RACECOURSE ENTERTAINMENT
1 hour ago
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The 2026/27 season kicks off at Sha Tin on Sunday with a 10-race card, and the Hong Kong Jockey Club has stacked the day out with attractions for anyone who turns up early and stays late.

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Everyone through the gates at Sha Tin can strike commemorative gongs at designated spots and sign up for a stamp trail with a gift attached.

Gift at Races is loading up, launching a 999.9 gold note featuring Ka Ying Rising and Romantic Warrior in collaboration with Chow Tai Fook, a 40cm Horse of the Year sitting horse plush and a run of Ka Ying Rising merchandise. Its Sha Tin stores will also run limited-time offers on selected new products.

Punters chasing a windfall away from the tote can dip into the Sha Tin Racecourse Delights lucky draw, with up to 38 million WINS on the table across the day. Also new is the Premium Year of the Horse Cheering Pack, at HK$388 per person. It comes with a special-edition racecourse Octopus card, randomly issued from two designs, an all-new Love Racing pin, an HK$80 catering coupon, public enclosure admission and reserved seats in a designated cheering zone, plus 15 percent off at Gift at Races on presentation of the Octopus card. Packs are redeemed at the information and redemption counter on the Sha Tin concourse, from 11am to 4pm.

+1

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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