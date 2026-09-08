logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
RACING
breadcrumb-arrow
RACECOURSE ENTERTAINMENT

Happy Valley is back! Hit the red carpet – and feel like a celebrity

RACECOURSE ENTERTAINMENT
1 hour ago
logo
logo
logo
Happy Valley racing returns on Wednesday, September 9.
Happy Valley racing returns on Wednesday, September 9.

Hit the red carpet—and feel like a celebrity—when racing returns to Happy Valley tomorrow night, Wednesday, September 9. The photographers will be waiting to capture your arrival as the famous city racecourse launches its new season in style.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Come dressed for the spotlight and make your entrance on the Fashion Wednesdays signature red carpet. Pose against the glamorous backdrop, face the cameras and enjoy your own opening-night celebrity moment before the racing begins.

The Beer Garden will become Hong Kong’s most exciting midweek party, bringing together world-class racing, fashion, live music and entertainment beneath the Happy Valley lights. From 5:30pm, the venue will be buzzing with camera-ready racegoers, performers and the unmistakable excitement of a new season.

This is your invitation to become part of the show. Bring your friends, find your best look and get ready for your close-up—the paparazzi are waiting at Happy Valley.

Walk the Red Carpet

For one night, racegoers will not just watch the stars—they can feel like stars themselves.

Step onto the red carpet, find your angle and pose as the photographers capture the evening’s most stylish arrivals. Whether you go glamorous, classic, colorful or completely original, this is your chance to own the spotlight.

Fashion-themed photo locations will also be positioned throughout the Beer Garden, giving you and your friends plenty of opportunities to create pictures and videos worthy of your social feeds.

The best looks could also win some serious rewards. Stylish racegoers can enter the Fashion Wednesdays Style Awards for the chance to win designated travel vouchers with a total value of HK$8,000, department store gift cards totaling HK$1,000 and Happy Valley Racecourse catering coupons worth HK$800.

The crowd can join the fun by voting for its favorite look and helping decide which racegoers deserve to be recognized as the fashion stars of opening night.

The Party Starts at 5:30pm

Arrive early as popular DJ Athenas launches the entertainment from 5:30pm and provides the soundtrack for the first Happy Wednesday of the season.

Nine-piece crowd favorite PENTHAŪS will then bring its infectious energy and charismatic stage presence to the Beer Garden. Its powerful live sound will keep the party moving and give racegoers another reason to arrive well before the first race.

Fashion-inspired dancers and immersive visual entertainment will add to the glamorous atmosphere, while a spectacular LED Lion Dance will bring together tradition, technology, light and color in one of the evening’s must-see performances.

Racing Takes Center Stage

Once the horses are on the track, Happy Valley’s unique racing atmosphere will take over.

The compact city circuit, towering skyline and close-up view of the action make the Valley one of the world’s most distinctive sporting venues. The roar of the crowd and the thunder of the field charging toward the finish will provide the heartbeat of opening night.

Whether you are a dedicated racing fan or visiting for the atmosphere, there is nothing quite like experiencing a night at the Valley from the middle of the action.

Sip, Savor and Celebrate

Local craft beers, champagne and specialty cocktails will be available throughout the Beer Garden, accompanied by a tempting selection of savory bites and sweet treats.

Racegoers looking for a different view can visit The Beat or Vantage in the Pavilion Stand for international food, racehorse-themed cocktails, panoramic views and AI-generated digital racing experiences continuing until midnight.

Themed dining is also available at Keiba, The Gallery, Stable Bend Terrace and Leading Edge, with reservations available at bookingrc.hkjc.com.

Fashion Wednesdays will continue on September 16 with international vocalist Natalia D and conclude on September 23 with the return of singer Rechelle Mansour.

First, though, comes the biggest entrance of all: yours. Hit the red carpet, face the waiting photographers and feel like a celebrity as racing returns to Happy Valley.

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Read More
Happy Valley Racecourse.
Hong Kong racing tips and early analysis: Happy Valley, Wednesday, September 11
HONG KONG RACING
07-09-2026 15:00 HKT
Harry Bentley. HKJC
Harry Bentley is back with a target in his sights
HONG KONG RACING
25-08-2026 11:35 HKT
Matthew Chadwick. HKJC
Chadwick finds Queensland reset as Orman sharpens up for Hong Kong return
HONG KONG RACING
02-08-2026 22:15 HKT
GOLDEN SIXTY, VINCENT HO; WIND IN HER HAIR / Illustration by Idol Horse
Two Lives Extraordinary: Golden Sixty and Wind In Her Hair
HONG KONG RACING
01-08-2026 10:09 HKT
Joao Moreira takes the opening race for trainer David Eustace aboard Fashion Legend. Sing Tao
Moreira double lifts Eustace past debut-season tally at season finale
HONG KONG RACING
16-07-2026 01:35 HKT
Ka Ying Rising and Romantic Warrior. HKJC
Ka Ying Rising and Romantic Warrior named joint winners of 2025-26 Hong Kong Horse of the Year
HONG KONG RACING
10-07-2026 22:41 HKT
Francis Lui has trained more winners at Sha Tin than any other trainer this season. HKJC
Francis Lui's Patch of Gold
HONG KONG RACING
10-07-2026 08:26 HKT
Joao Moreira rides Forza Toro to an all-the-way victory in the 'Eight to Glory' race at Happy Valley.
Spanish silks strike gold as Fownes, Shum trade blows at the Valley
HONG KONG RACING
08-07-2026 23:11 HKT
Nick Smith and Andrew Harding present the Hong Kong team of Vincent Ho, Jerry Chau and Luke Ferraris with jackets at Sha Tin on Saturday. The trip will represent the Jockey Club at the Shergar Cup HKJC at Ascot Racecourse on August 8. HKJC
Chau and Ferraris join Ho as Jockey Club saddles up for historic Shergar Cup
HONG KONG RACING
04-07-2026 19:22 HKT
Inside Track.
INSIDE TRACK: Racing pundit Matt Chapman says he "knows nothing" about Ka Ying Rising's owners, proceeds to prove it
HONG KONG RACING
03-07-2026 23:44 HKT
(File Photo)
HKO warns super El Nino to peak by Dec after record cyclones
NEWS
22 hours ago
Woman finds live baby rat in takeaway satay beef noodles in Kwai Chung
NEWS
07-09-2026 17:23 HKT
A man films passengers exiting a barrier gate at Tsim Sha Tsui MTR Station. (Threads video screenshot)
Group of 36 suspected of gate-crashing at Tsim Sha Tsui MTR Station
NEWS
6 hours ago
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.