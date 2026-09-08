Hit the red carpet—and feel like a celebrity—when racing returns to Happy Valley tomorrow night, Wednesday, September 9. The photographers will be waiting to capture your arrival as the famous city racecourse launches its new season in style.

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Come dressed for the spotlight and make your entrance on the Fashion Wednesdays signature red carpet. Pose against the glamorous backdrop, face the cameras and enjoy your own opening-night celebrity moment before the racing begins.

The Beer Garden will become Hong Kong’s most exciting midweek party, bringing together world-class racing, fashion, live music and entertainment beneath the Happy Valley lights. From 5:30pm, the venue will be buzzing with camera-ready racegoers, performers and the unmistakable excitement of a new season.

This is your invitation to become part of the show. Bring your friends, find your best look and get ready for your close-up—the paparazzi are waiting at Happy Valley.

Walk the Red Carpet

For one night, racegoers will not just watch the stars—they can feel like stars themselves.

Step onto the red carpet, find your angle and pose as the photographers capture the evening’s most stylish arrivals. Whether you go glamorous, classic, colorful or completely original, this is your chance to own the spotlight.

Fashion-themed photo locations will also be positioned throughout the Beer Garden, giving you and your friends plenty of opportunities to create pictures and videos worthy of your social feeds.

The best looks could also win some serious rewards. Stylish racegoers can enter the Fashion Wednesdays Style Awards for the chance to win designated travel vouchers with a total value of HK$8,000, department store gift cards totaling HK$1,000 and Happy Valley Racecourse catering coupons worth HK$800.

The crowd can join the fun by voting for its favorite look and helping decide which racegoers deserve to be recognized as the fashion stars of opening night.

The Party Starts at 5:30pm

Arrive early as popular DJ Athenas launches the entertainment from 5:30pm and provides the soundtrack for the first Happy Wednesday of the season.

Nine-piece crowd favorite PENTHAŪS will then bring its infectious energy and charismatic stage presence to the Beer Garden. Its powerful live sound will keep the party moving and give racegoers another reason to arrive well before the first race.

Fashion-inspired dancers and immersive visual entertainment will add to the glamorous atmosphere, while a spectacular LED Lion Dance will bring together tradition, technology, light and color in one of the evening’s must-see performances.

Racing Takes Center Stage

Once the horses are on the track, Happy Valley’s unique racing atmosphere will take over.

The compact city circuit, towering skyline and close-up view of the action make the Valley one of the world’s most distinctive sporting venues. The roar of the crowd and the thunder of the field charging toward the finish will provide the heartbeat of opening night.

Whether you are a dedicated racing fan or visiting for the atmosphere, there is nothing quite like experiencing a night at the Valley from the middle of the action.

Sip, Savor and Celebrate

Local craft beers, champagne and specialty cocktails will be available throughout the Beer Garden, accompanied by a tempting selection of savory bites and sweet treats.

Racegoers looking for a different view can visit The Beat or Vantage in the Pavilion Stand for international food, racehorse-themed cocktails, panoramic views and AI-generated digital racing experiences continuing until midnight.

Themed dining is also available at Keiba, The Gallery, Stable Bend Terrace and Leading Edge, with reservations available at bookingrc.hkjc.com.

Fashion Wednesdays will continue on September 16 with international vocalist Natalia D and conclude on September 23 with the return of singer Rechelle Mansour.

First, though, comes the biggest entrance of all: yours. Hit the red carpet, face the waiting photographers and feel like a celebrity as racing returns to Happy Valley.