Sha Tin lights up for summer with twilight racing, Canto-pop DJs and street food

Sha Tin Racecourse is trading its usual Sunday afternoon slot for golden-hour magic across seven racedays this summer, with first race at 4 p.m. from June 7 through to the Sha Tin season finale on July 12.

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The Jockey Club's Summer Series turns the course into an open-air party as the sun drops behind Hong Kong's mountain backdrop, blending world-class racing with live music, local bites and champagne on the rooftop.

The headline act is the Roof Deck at 2M, where DJ collective Cantomania bring their Canto-pop sets on four of the seven racedays. Local DJs fill in the gaps with disco on the two June Sundays. Perrier Jouët champagne packages start at HK$288, while a premium option at HK$988 for four guests gets you priority rooftop access with table seating and upgraded food.





Down at the public forecourt, the vibe is pure Hong Kong – siu mai, curry fish balls and pineapple buns with butter, washed down with ice-cold beer towers trackside. The happy hour deal is HK$288 for two, including a two-liter tower, snacks and a dining voucher.

The Club is also pushing Genso, its four-storey digital racing hub, as a sunset photo spot, with balcony views across the track to the hills beyond. Inside, the dining runs from a ramen bar and izakaya to a don counter and dessert corner.

A racing quiz at 7:15 p.m. on each raceday – barring the July 1 Reunification meeting – gives away sports-themed prizes to the fastest correct answers, with more than 3,000 giveaways across the series.

Seven racedays. Twilight starts. Street food and champagne. It is about as good as a midweek or weekend evening gets in Hong Kong.



