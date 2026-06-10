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NEWS

HKJC and Lenovo bring FIFA World Cup tech experience to HK Fans

NEWS
1 hour ago
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Winfried Engelbrecht-Bresges (1st right), HKJC executive director, Racing, Andrew Harding (1st left) and executive director, Sports Business, Casper Stylsvig (2nd left) tour David Beckham (2nd right) and Ken Wong, executive vice president of Lenovo (centre) round Happy Valley Racecourse. (HKJC)
Winfried Engelbrecht-Bresges (1st right), HKJC executive director, Racing, Andrew Harding (1st left) and executive director, Sports Business, Casper Stylsvig (2nd left) tour David Beckham (2nd right) and Ken Wong, executive vice president of Lenovo (centre) round Happy Valley Racecourse. (HKJC)

The Hong Kong Jockey Club and Lenovo launched an AI-powered football experience designed to bring the excitement of the FIFA World Cup 2026 directly to local fans at Happy Valley Racecourse this week.

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Featured football legend David Beckham and held at Happy Valley Racecourse on June 10, the event also marked the inaugural showcase of Lenovo’s FIFA World Cup-inspired technology outside the tournament’s host cities.

The launch also kicked off Lenovo’s role as a strategic partner for HKJC’s “Racing with Football” campaign.

The highlight was the unveiling of the immersive “Lenovo Experience Booth,” where Beckham joined Lenovo and Club executives to explore the signature vibrancy of Hong Kong horse racing, while fans got a taste of next-generation football engagement.

“The Club’s Home of Football campaign and Racing with Football series bring Hong Kong’s two favourite sports together,” HKJC chief executive Winfried Engelbrecht-Bresges said. “The Club will continue to broaden its reach as an international sports entertainment business, showcasing Hong Kong as a hub for global exchange, connectivity and tourism, with the ultimate aim of creating more value for the community.”

The Lenovo Experience Booth offered fans interactive technologies, including a holographic David Beckham, customizable AI avatars, rapid AI-powered content creation tools, and an AI knowledge assistant delivering real-time performance insights—all inspired by solutions that will power the World Cup 2026.

The Booth will be available for fans to enjoy until July 8 at Happy Valley Racecourse.

HKJCDavid BeckhamLenovoHappy Valley

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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