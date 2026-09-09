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NEWS

Gong sounds at Happy Valley as racing's tourism boom rolls on to city track

NEWS
1 hour ago

by

Michael Cox

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Racing returns to Happy Valley on Wednesday night (September 9)
Racing returns to Happy Valley on Wednesday night (September 9)

Racing fans will "strike the gong" at Happy Valley tonight, ushering in what the Hong Kong Jockey Club hopes is an auspicious start to the season at Hong Kong's iconic inner-city venue after a wildly successful Season Opening meeting at Sha Tin on Sunday.

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Happy Valley hasn't hosted racing since July, when it closed out the 2025-26 campaign, and it returns as the postcard image of a sport the government is now selling hard to the world.

Sha Tin Racecourse stages the biggest days, but Happy Valley is the racecourse overseas visitors picture when they think of Hong Kong – floodlights, a beer garden and a turf track wedged beneath the skyline – and it has become synonymous with the push to turn racing into a tourism drawcard for mainland and overseas travelers.

Chief Executive John Lee Ka-chiu made that case again this week, writing on Facebook that Sunday's opener showed the city's vision of world-class sport and tourism on full display. "In the last season, more than 400,000 mainland and overseas tourists were drawn to the Sha Tin and Happy Valley racecourses, doubling the figure from the previous season," Lee said.

The first meeting of 2026-27 delivered an early sign the trend will hold. Attendance at Sha Tin reached 43,920, up 1.5 percent on last year's opener, while the number of tourists through the gates jumped more than 74.3 percent to 12,218. They were rewarded with Ka Ying Rising's demolition of his own track record in the Group 3 HKSAR Chief Executive's Cup, a 21st straight win in 1:06.11.

Happy Valley picks up where Sha Tin left off, and the club has laid on even more entertainment than a midweek card usually carries in its various venues and the bustling Beer Garden. The Valley has long done the heavy lifting in that tourism pitch: a Wednesday night in the Beer Garden is the version of Hong Kong racing that turns up in travel guides and on social feeds, and it is the meeting most visitors put on the itinerary before they arrive.

Tonight's season opener at Happy Valley launches Fashion Wednesdays, a three-week series running tonight and on September 16 and 23 that turns the Beer Garden into what the club is billing as a social runway.

The entertainment starts early, with DJ Athenas on stage from 5:30 p.m. before nine-piece band PENTHAUS take over, and an LED lion dance lighting up the evening. International vocalist Natalia D headlines on September 16, with singer Rechelle Mansour closing the series on September 23.

A gong will also be set up in the Beer Garden for the occasion, with racegoers invited to strike it for luck before the first.

Racegoers who dress for the occasion can walk a red carpet, work their way through a series of photo spots and enter the Fashion Wednesdays Style Awards, with prizes including a travel voucher valued at HK$8,000, department store gift cards worth HK$1,000 and HK$800 in racecourse catering coupons. Guests can also vote for their favorite look on the night.

Local craft beers, champagne and specialty cocktails will be poured across the Beer Garden, while The Beat and Vantage in the Pavilion Stand offer racehorse-themed drinks, panoramic views and AI-generated digital racing experiences running until midnight. Themed dinners are available at Keiba, The Gallery, Stable Bend Terrace and Leading Edge.

Bookings can be made at www.bookingrc.hkjc.com. The first of eight races jumps at 6.45 pm.

Happy ValleyHKJCopenerBeer Garden

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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