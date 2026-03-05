Elderly brother arrested for attacking sister with pliers in Happy Valley

Read More
Woman arrested for cutting husband's back with cleaver in Tai Po
12-02-2026 00:53 HKT
3 arrested after assault, theft in Aberdeen
09-02-2026 02:09 HKT
Man arrested for allegedly breaking octogenarian's finger in Tai Wai dispute
05-02-2026 02:42 HKT
Bamboo poles smash bus windows after scaffolding collision in Happy Valley
14-11-2025 02:06 HKT
Happy Valley meeting canceled as Typhoon Ragasa looms after Sha Tin washout
21-09-2025 19:35 HKT
Civets trapped in Happy Valley parking lot rescued
19-08-2025 05:24 HKT
Extraordinary season sees Hong Kong’s horse racing shine on the global stage
21-07-2025 16:15 HKT
Gold rush in Yau Ma Tei as prices climb amid tensions
03-03-2026 18:35 HKT