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FINANCE

Goldman Sachs sees October Fed hike after hawkish signal

FINANCE
1 hour ago
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File Photo/Reuters
File Photo/Reuters

Goldman Sachs now expects the Federal Reserve to raise interest rates by another quarter point ​in October, making it one of the first major Wall ‌Street banks to forecast consecutive rate hikes following the US central bank's hawkish signal on Wednesday.

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The call represents a reversal of Goldman's earlier view that the US ​Fed had completed its tightening cycle after September's quarter-point increase.

Goldman ​said the Fed's updated rate projections, which showed a ⁠strong majority of policymakers expecting at least one more increase this ​year, pointed to a "two-hike baseline" for 2026.

The brokerage said October was the ​most likely timing for the next move because policymakers framed further tightening as supporting "a timelier return" to the Fed's 2 percent inflation target.

The Fed earlier on Wednesday ​raised interest rates by 25 basis points to a 3.75 percent-4.00 percent range.

Goldman ​said the meeting was more hawkish than expected, citing policymakers' rate projections, an upward ‌revision ⁠to the neutral interest rate and Chair Kevin Warsh's repeated description of the move as having only "removed a dose of accommodation."

Traders see roughly 50 percent odds of another quarter-point Fed rate hike in October, according ​to CME Group's ​FedWatch tool, up ⁠sharply after policymakers signalled further tightening could be needed.

Goldman's revised forecast leaves Bank of America Global Research ​as the only other major brokerage expecting a more ​aggressive tightening ⁠path, with BofA projecting rate hikes in October and December.

Markets will also be watching policy decisions from the Bank of England, due later ⁠in the ​day, and the Bank of Japan ​on Friday for further clues on the global interest-rate outlook.

Reuters

 

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𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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