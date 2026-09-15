logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
BUSINESS
breadcrumb-arrow
FINANCE

Goldman Sachs slashes China's full-year GDP forecast to 4.5pc

FINANCE
1 hour ago
logo
logo
logo
The national flag of the People's Republic of China flutters in the wind at Tiananmen Square, ahead of the annual meeting of the National People Congress (NPC), which begins this week, in Beijing, China, March 3, 2026. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
The national flag of the People's Republic of China flutters in the wind at Tiananmen Square, ahead of the annual meeting of the National People Congress (NPC), which begins this week, in Beijing, China, March 3, 2026. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Goldman Sachs has lowered China's full-year economic growth forecast from 4.6 percent to 4.5 percent, reflecting weaker-than-expected economic activity so far this quarter.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

The bank expected China's gross domestic product to rise 4.4 percent year-on-year in the third and fourth quarters, down from its previous estimates of 4.6 percent.

It also revised China's 2027 full-year GDP growth from 4.7 percent to 4.6 percent.

Goldman Sachs noted that the August readings showed a continued imbalance between strong industrial production and sluggish domestic consumption in the world's second-largest economy.

The intensified Middle East conflict, ongoing property market weakness, and delayed policy easing are expected to drag down short-term economic growth, the bank said.

Recent signals from the government have raised expectations that more stimulus measures will be rolled out if growth slows further and the full-year growth target of 4.5 to 5 percent comes under pressure, it added.

 

Goldman SachsChinaGDPeconomy

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
This handout photograph taken on September 12, 2026 and released by the Indian Press Information Bureau (PIB) shows China's President Xi Jinping (4R) alongside Foreign Minister Wang Yi (3R) speaking during a bilateral meeting with India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi (not pictured) on the sidelines of the 18th BRICS Summit at the Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi on September 12, 2026. (Photo by Handout / Indian Press Information Bureau (PIB) / AFP)
Iranian foreign minister to visit China on Wednesday: Beijing
CHINA
1 hour ago
The logo of Swiss private bank Pictet is seen at a branch office in Zurich, Switzerland February 2, 2022. REUTERS
Pictet's global multi-asset fund triples to US$5 billion on China inflows
FINANCE
3 hours ago
A keyboard and a robotic hand in this illustration taken June 5, 2026. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo
How China is preparing for the risk of AI escaping human control
CHINA
3 hours ago
Anshu and Ajay Gupta, parents of Arushi Gupta, 33, an Indian national who went missing while crossing from Nepal into Tibet during a pilgrimage to Mount Kailash, a sacred Hindu site, after deadly flash floods and mudslides struck the region, speak during an interview with Reuters in New Delhi, India, September 10, 2026. REUTERS/Bhawika Chhabra
Weeks after the Nepal-China flood disaster, families of the missing hold out hope
WORLD
5 hours ago
A police officer directs traffic in the street, with Beijing Central Business District skyline seen in the background, ahead of this week’s U.S. President Donald Trump's visit to China, in Beijing, China, May 11, 2026. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
China's new tech, national security exit rules take effect
CHINA
5 hours ago
A Chinese flag flutters outside the China Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC) building on the Financial Street in Beijing, China February 8, 2024. REUTERS
China's factories rev up but slower consumption highlights deepening economic imbalances
FINANCE
6 hours ago
The DeepSeek logo is seen in this illustration taken on January 29, 2025. REUTERS
China's DeepSeek hires dealmaker as CFO ahead of possible IPO
INNOVATION
6 hours ago
Residential buildings are pictured in Shanghai, China September 29, 2024. REUTERS/Tingshu Wang
China home prices stay weak, keeping pressure on economy
FINANCE
6 hours ago
A view of the Bank of England and the financial district, in London, Britain, September 23, 2024. REUTERS/Mina Kim
Goldman Sachs sees BoE rate hike in November amid inflation concerns
FINANCE
14-09-2026 17:44 HKT
A China yuan note is seen in this illustration photo May 31, 2017. REUTERS
China urges more FX hedging as strong yuan hits exporters, sources say
FINANCE
14-09-2026 17:37 HKT
Over $206,000 in valuables stolen from Deep Water Bay flat, police hunt for 42-year-old maid
NEWS
16 hours ago
Source: Reuters / TCI Express
Singapore CEO loses bid to recover S$468,000 in dating expenses from ex-girlfriend
WORLD
13-09-2026 13:35 HKT
MTR opens new Tung Chung Line Extension track section with smooth service
NEWS
13-09-2026 12:59 HKT
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.