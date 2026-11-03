logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
menu__toggle-icon
People
ArtCan
Trending
menu__toggle-icon
Social Buzz
Must Read
Hong Kong
menu__toggle-icon
News
Explorer
Politics
Health
Education
Business
menu__toggle-icon
Finance
Property
Innovation
ESG
International
menu__toggle-icon
China
World
Racing
menu__toggle-icon
Hong Kong Racing
World Racing
Analysis
Racecourse Entertainment
Lifestyle
menu__toggle-icon
Arts & Culture
Wellness
Food & Wine
Leisure
Showbiz
menu__toggle-icon
Entertainment
Gossip
Screen & Music
Sport
menu__toggle-icon
Sports Updates
Football
Basketball
Tennis
Opinion
menu__toggle-icon
Editorial
Insights
Games
menu__toggle-icon
Crossword
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
BUSINESS
breadcrumb-arrow
INNOVATION

Morgan Stanley says AI development could require US$10–US$15 trillion over the next decade

INNOVATION
1 hour ago

by

Gloria Leung

logo
logo
logo
From left: HKMA's deputy chief executive of the exchange fund investment office Albert Goh, Ted Pick, and David Solomon.
From left: HKMA's deputy chief executive of the exchange fund investment office Albert Goh, Ted Pick, and David Solomon.

Morgan Stanley’s chairman and chief executive, Ted Pick, estimates that artificial intelligence development could require US$10 trillion (HK$78 trillion) to US$15 trillion in capital over the next decade to drive real gross domestic product growth of 50 to 70 basis points at the 5th Global Financial Leaders' Investment Summit on Tuesday.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Pick noted that financing the web depends on a complex interdependence among frontier labs, chip makers, infrastructure builders, and energy providers.

Goldman Sachs chairman and chief executive David Solomon added that demand for compute currently exceeds supply, but emphasized that long-term value will likely shift toward the application layer.

AI Bubble Worry Looms 

As markets worry about an AI bubble, Solomon argued that demand for compute currently exceeds supply and that much of the future value will come from the application layer.

Pick also drew parallels to previous technology cycles in 1999 to 2000, 2001, 2003, 2006, and 2008, noting that periodic corrections are "very healthy" and create "a wall of worry" that reminds markets that technology can run ahead of the plan, or vice versa. 

He cautioned that some projects will have poor capital structures and "will eventually not pass the test of time," but this is all part of the innovator's dilemma.

Global Financial Leaders' Investment SummitAIGoldman SachsMorgan Stanley

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
A screen reads 'AI' in reference to artificial intelligence, in Palo Alto, California, U.S., December 11, 2025. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
AI investment is becoming overly concentrated, Chinese official says
FINANCE
1 hour ago
John Lee. ISD
Rethinking the Playbook: Hong Kong stays the nexus for global finance, John Lee says
FINANCE
1 hour ago
People gather at the Magic Kingdom theme park before the "Festival of Fantasy" parade at Walt Disney World in Orlando, Florida, U.S. July 30, 2022. REUTERS
Disney eyes thousands of layoffs, asks managers to target 20pc savings, Bloomberg News reports
FINANCE
1 hour ago
Rogue AI agents in bank accounts spark Wall Street security crackdown | Fongmula | Francis Fong
INSIGHTS
12 hours ago
Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) at the closing bell, in New York City on July 23, 2026. AFP
US market correction nearing end, Morgan Stanley strategists say
FINANCE
13 hours ago
European Union flags flutter outside the European Central Bank (ECB) headquarters in Frankfurt, Germany, March 19, 2026. REUTERS
ECB flags AI valuations, bond stress and fund losses as main risks
FINANCE
13 hours ago
Figurines with computers and smartphones are seen in front of Oracle logo in this illustration taken, February 19, 2024. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic
Oracle taps investors for US$20 billion to finance AI expansion
FINANCE
13 hours ago
Alphabet's logo is seen in this illustration created on September 18, 2025. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration
Alphabet kicks off euro-denominated bond sale, IFR reports
FINANCE
19 hours ago
Julia Leung.
SFC to offer additional guidance on agentic AI adoption
FINANCE
19 hours ago
From left: HKMA's chief executive Eddie Yue, Denis Beau, Tommaso Mancini-Griffoli, and Georges Elhedery at the Hong Kong FinTech Week x StartmeupHK 2026 on Monday.
HSBC bets on HK beyond new AI institute wth tokenized gold, quantum-ready encryption
FINANCE
20 hours ago
Mao Hamasaki recounts suspected drugging, says drink had cloudy residue
ENTERTAINMENT
19 hours ago
ICAC charges two former Johnson Cleaning executives over $75 million bribes
NEWS
02-11-2026 10:48 HKT
Tim Blackburn, chief executive of Swire Properties.
Swire to pursue $15b vision for Taikoo Place
FINANCE
02-11-2026 06:00 HKT
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.