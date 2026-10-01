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FINANCE

Goldman Sachs pushes Fed rate hike forecast to December

FINANCE
22 mins ago
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Goldman Sachs pushed its forecast for the next US interest rate hike to December after a softer-than-anticipated inflation reading cooled expectations the Federal Reserve would hike rates again in October.

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The brokerage had previously forecast a 25-basis-point increase in October.

"We are pushing back the second hike in our forecast to December, and we see a strong chance that the FOMC will ultimately conclude that additional rate hikes are unnecessary," Goldman Sachs said in a note on Wednesday.

The Fed raised rates in September, marking its first hike in three years and the first policy move under new chief, Kevin Warsh, in a bid to tackle inflation.

Data on Wednesday showed US inflation rose less than expected in August. The personal consumption expenditures price index increased 3.4 percent on an annual basis in August, below the 3.7 percent estimate of economists polled by Reuters.

On Tuesday, Federal Reserve Bank of New York President John Williams said the central bank had time to weigh the data before deciding when to hike interest rates again.

Rate futures markets now reflect about a 38 percent probability of a quarter-percentage-point rate hike in October, according to CME Group's FedWatch Tool, from roughly 51 percent in the prior session and nearly 71 percent a week ago.

Market participants are focused on the crucial US nonfarm payrolls report for September that is due on Friday.

Reuters

 

Goldman SachsFedhikerateDecemberUS

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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