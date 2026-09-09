Two firms, four individuals face 259 charges over Wang Fuk Court fire

The Buildings Department on Wednesday laid 259 charges against two companies and four individuals involved in renovation works at Wang Fuk Court, where a deadly fire last year killed 168 people and injured 79.

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The prosecutions follow an investigation by the department and the Housing Bureau’s Independent Checking Unit into the major renovation project at the Tai Po estate.

The defendants are project consultant Will Power Architects Company Limited, main contractor Prestige Construction & Engineering Co., Limited, Will Power director Wong Hap-yin, registered inspector Ng Yeuk, and Prestige directors Hau Wa-kin and Ho Kin-yip.

The charges include allegedly permitting or authorizing the use of defective or non-compliant materials during building works, allowing works to be carried out in a manner that caused injuries and property damage, and failing to properly supervise prescribed repair works.

According to the Buildings Department, the investigation found that the registered inspector engaged by Will Power allegedly failed to properly supervise the prescribed repairs and ensure the buildings were safe.

Will Power and Prestige are also alleged to have permitted or authorized the use of non-fire-retardant scaffolding netting and canvas, as well as non-fire-retardant foam boards used to cover windows.

The department said windows along fire-escape staircases were also removed to create temporary openings, which were then covered with non-fire-retardant materials.

It alleged that the measures contributed to the rapid spread of the fire and hindered evacuation, ultimately resulting in 168 deaths and 79 injuries.

Following the blaze, the Buildings Department said it had tightened regulation, inspections and enforcement at major building renovation sites.

It has introduced surprise inspections at all major renovation sites at least once every six months, while also requiring contractors to obtain recognized fire-retardant test reports for scaffolding netting before installation.