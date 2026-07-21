Thirteen building plans across city get green light in May

The Buildings Department approved 13 building plans in May, with three in Hong Kong Island, four in Kowloon, and six in the New Territories.

ADVERTISEMENT SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Of the approved plans, four were for apartment or apartment/commercial developments, three were for factory and industrial developments, and six were for community services developments.

Eight building projects set to provide 2,060 units upon completion recently received consent to begin construction work.

The department has also received notifications of commencement of superstructure works for ten building projects.

The department issued 14 occupation permits, including five on Hong Kong Island, three in Kowloon and six in the New Territories during the same month.

The declared cost of new buildings completed in May totalled about HK$4.3 billion.

Meanwhile, Hong Kong Resort Company (0480) has obtained approval to construct four 25-story and two 4-story residential buildings at the western portion of Area N1 North at Discovery Bay North in Lantau Island. The project involves a total domestic gross floor area of 63,254.9 square meters.