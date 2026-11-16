Hang Lung pays land premium of $998 million for site on 37 Shouson Hill Road

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Henderson Land projects fetches nearly HK$80m on Saturday
15-11-2026 16:44 HKT
One Marina draws many young buyers in third-round sale
15-11-2026 14:59 HKT
Lee Shau-kee's granddaughter sells Novum West flat for HK$9.55m
12-11-2026 15:10 HKT
Mahjong king's family snaps up three Ho Man Tin luxury units
12-11-2026 14:49 HKT
Prosecutions weighed over missing steel mesh at luxury One Stanley
11-11-2026 20:19 HKT
HKR International partners SCPG for 230,000 sqm Zhejiang commercial hub
11-11-2026 19:07 HKT
Reuters releases more intimate photos of Jensen Huang and Alice Huang
15-11-2026 01:46 HKT