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PROPERTY

Hang Lung pays land premium of $998 million for site on 37 Shouson Hill Road

PROPERTY
32 mins ago
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Hang Lung Properties (0101) has recently completed a land premium payment of HK$998 million for its site on 37 Shouson Hill Road acquired in 2020 for HK$2.57 billion, according to information from the Lands Department. 

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This translates to a land price of nearly HK$42,000 per square foot.

Formerly the US Consulate, the site is expected to erect 10 detached houses, with gross floor area reaching 71,094 sq ft. 

 

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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