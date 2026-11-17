Hong Kong's home prices are expected to rise 5 percent to 8 percent next year, with the housing upcycle set to last at least one to two more years, said Jeff Yau Cheuk-man, director of research and property sector analyst at DBS Hong Kong.

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The city's property market has stayed resilient, with home prices rising over 10 percent so far this year, Yau noted, adding that the prices have rebounded by 18 percent from last year's, though they remain more than 15 percent lower than the peak in August 2021.

From 2026 to 2029, average completions of first-hand homes in Hong Kong are estimated at around 14,400 units a year, below the 30-year average supply of 18,000, and also lower than the annual absorption of about 20,000 units recorded over the past four years, he said.

Given multiple talent schemes and the influx of non-local students coming to Hong Kong, this will provide support for the city's rents, he added.

Potential US rate hikes have limited impact on home prices

Yau projected that the US Federal Reserve will raise interest rates by 0.25 percent twice at the end of this year and in the first half of 2027, while the prime rates in Hong Kong will climb to 5.25 percent from the current 5 percent.

He pointed out that the potential move would have only a "low-to-mid single-digit" impact on mortgage repayments, while developers' inventories and future supply are both limited, supporting an upward trend for home prices.

He also highlighted that areas near universities and in brand-new developments, such as Tseung Kwan O and Kai Tak, are attractive to students and mainland buyers, where rents or prices could outperform the broader market.

As for the luxury segment, Yau said that ultra-luxury homebuyers are mainly seeking asset allocation and are less sensitive to interest rates, so he believed the sector's performance will beat the mass market.