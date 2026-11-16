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PROPERTY

The Atlas II uploads sales brochure for 617 units with prices to be announced within this week

PROPERTY
1 hour ago
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From left: Alex Chung, Li Ga.
From left: Alex Chung, Li Ga.

Yuexiu Property's (0123) Yau Tong residential project, The Atlas II, uploaded its sales brochure on Monday, which comprises 617 units from 242 to 721 square feet. 

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Prices will be announced within this week, with sales commencing as early as next week, according to the developer. 

The second phase consists of Tower 1 and Tower 2, offering a total of 617 units with one-to-three bedroom layouts, and 21 special units, said general manager Li Ga. 

Of the 617 units, 348 feature a one-bedroom layout, with two-bedroom units totalling 215 units and three-bedroom units totalling 54 units, said Alex Chung, director of sales & marketing department and GBA exhibition centre.

The first phase of the project sold 583 units, generating HK$3.4 billion, according to Li. 


 

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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