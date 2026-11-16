The Atlas II uploads sales brochure for 617 units with prices to be announced within this week

Yuexiu Property's (0123) Yau Tong residential project, The Atlas II, uploaded its sales brochure on Monday, which comprises 617 units from 242 to 721 square feet.

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Prices will be announced within this week, with sales commencing as early as next week, according to the developer.

The second phase consists of Tower 1 and Tower 2, offering a total of 617 units with one-to-three bedroom layouts, and 21 special units, said general manager Li Ga.

Of the 617 units, 348 feature a one-bedroom layout, with two-bedroom units totalling 215 units and three-bedroom units totalling 54 units, said Alex Chung, director of sales & marketing department and GBA exhibition centre.

The first phase of the project sold 583 units, generating HK$3.4 billion, according to Li.



