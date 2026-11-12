logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
menu__toggle-icon
People
ArtCan
Trending
menu__toggle-icon
Social Buzz
Must Read
Hong Kong
menu__toggle-icon
News
Explorer
Politics
Health
Education
Business
menu__toggle-icon
Finance
Property
Innovation
ESG
International
menu__toggle-icon
China
World
Racing
menu__toggle-icon
Hong Kong Racing
World Racing
Analysis
Racecourse Entertainment
Lifestyle
menu__toggle-icon
Arts & Culture
Wellness
Food & Wine
Leisure
Showbiz
menu__toggle-icon
Entertainment
Gossip
Screen & Music
Sport
menu__toggle-icon
Sports Updates
Football
Basketball
Tennis
Opinion
menu__toggle-icon
Editorial
Insights
Games
menu__toggle-icon
Crossword
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
BUSINESS
breadcrumb-arrow
PROPERTY

Smaller Canadian cities lead luxury housing growth in first nine months: REMAX Canada

PROPERTY
27 mins ago
logo
logo
logo

Canada’s luxury residential real estate market demonstrated a regional divide in the first nine months this year, with sales growth led by smaller and resource-driven cities while major metropolitan centers face buyer hesitation.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

According to the REMAX Canada Fall/Winter 2026 Spotlight on Luxury Report, seven luxury markets posted year-over-year sales increases, led by five with double-digit gains, while six markets recorded declines.

Burlington and Calgary lead double-digit gains 

Burlington led the nation with a 26.3 percent year-over-year increase, followed closely by St. John’s at 21 percent, Calgary at 20.6 percent, Edmonton at 15.9 percent, and Saskatoon at 15.3 percent. 

Meanwhile, luxury home buyers in the country’s larger and pricier markets exercised greater caution, resulting in sharp declines at their respective luxury thresholds. Greater Vancouver dropped 17 percent, Oakville decreased 16.7 percent, and the Greater Toronto Area recorded a 9.4 percent drop.

Don Kottick, president of REMAX Canada said that traditional drivers such as supply and demand, pricing, purchasing power and interest rates alone are no longer the only reliable predictors of market activity. 

Market dynamics are evolving, becoming more complex and nuanced, and increasingly dependent on regional fundamentals, he added.

Ultra-luxury resilience at some key markets

While buyers weighed variables and prices still had to stand up to scrutiny overall,  ultra-luxury property sales outperformed the entry-level luxury segment in some key markets.

In the GTA, luxury sales above C$7.5 million (HK$41.29 million)climbed 17.6 percent year over year, bucking a 9.4-per-cent decline in overall sales above C$3 million. In Greater Vancouver, detached sales above C$5 million eased eight percent, compared with a 17-per-cent decline above C$3 million.

Michael Altneu, vice president of Luxury, REMAX, noted that most luxury buyers have the financial resources to act, but economic and geopolitical concerns are giving purchasers reason to pause. 

“That said, a property that meets their every expectation can still spur a buyer, especially given the narrower price gap between existing homes and move-up properties, particularly in smaller markets,” said Altneu.
 

Canada luxury propertyREMAX

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
Printed Chinese and Canada flags are seen in this illustration, July 21, 2022. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration
China shrugs off Canada 'interference' concerns ahead of summit
CHINA
11-11-2026 17:04 HKT
StanChart supports China MoF’s inaugural green bond issuance in Canada
ESG
11-11-2026 11:59 HKT
A Chinese flag flutters outside the China Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC) building on the Financial Street in Beijing, China February 8, 2024. REUTERS
China’s first yuan green bond sale in Canada records over 59 bln subscriptions
ESG
10-11-2026 12:05 HKT
US President Donald Trump waves to supporters during a midterm campaign rally at Salina Regional Airport in Salina, Kansas, US, November 1, 2026. (Reuters)
Trump floats 'concept' of US-Canada deal that includes pipeline talking to Carney
WORLD
02-11-2026 13:06 HKT
Canada's Foreign Minister Anita Anand (REUTERS)
Canada advancing its 'middle power' strategy with new trade deals, Anand says
WORLD
01-11-2026 20:15 HKT
Photo by CHRISTINNE MUSCHI / POOL / AFP Canada's Minister of Foreign Affairs Anita Anand (R) and the Vice President of the European Commission Kaja Kallas pose with signed copies of the EU-Canada Host Country Agreement during the 21st EU-Canada summit in Montreal, Quebec, Canada on October 29, 2026.
From minerals to AI, EU and Canada to forge new alliance
WORLD
30-10-2026 15:11 HKT
"AI Artificial Intelligence" words, a keyboard and a robotics hand in this illustration taken, September 23, 2026. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic
AI agents tried to hack a Canadian government website, research firm says
WORLD
01-10-2026 18:10 HKT
OpenAI CEO Sam Altman sits for a conversation with Salesforce CEO Marc Benioff at Salesforce's Dreamforce conference at the Moscone Center on September 15, 2026 in San Francisco, California. Dreamforce is an annual event that highlights the company's technologies and encourages professional networking. Benjamin Fanjoy/Getty Images/AFP
British Columbia sues OpenAI in US court over Canada school shooting
WORLD
22-09-2026 11:47 HKT
U.S. President Donald Trump, surrounded by Secret Service agents, walks to his motorcade after landing aboard Marine One at the Elipse near the White House on September 16, 2026 in Washington, DC. Trump spent the afternoon campaigning for the midterms in North Carolina before returning to the White House. Roberto Schmidt/Getty Images/AFP
Trump threatens EU over 'hostile' Canada association plan
WORLD
17-09-2026 11:56 HKT
Photo by CHRISTOPHE LICOPPE / EUROPEAN UNION / AFP This handout photograph taken and released by the European Union on September 16, 2026 shows European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen (L) greeting Canada's Prime Minister Mark Carney during her annual keynote address to the European Parliament in Strasbourg, eastern France.
EU chief pitches 'associate member' status for Canada
WORLD
17-09-2026 09:47 HKT
This screengrab from video footage by CTI obtained via AFPTV on November 9, 2026 shows Alice Huang (2nd R in pink), a Chinese executive linked to the data centre company called Megaspeed, attending a dinner hosted by Nvidia's chief executive and co-founder Jensen Huang (2nd L in black back facing camera) at a restaurant in Taipei on May 22, 2025, during Computex, the island's top tech expo. AFP
Old high school records suggest Alice Huang is 49, early Shanghai photos surface
FINANCE
11-11-2026 11:32 HKT
(File photo)
Hong Kong rejects 455 domestic helper visa applications over suspected job-hopping
NEWS
11-11-2026 19:42 HKT
File Photo/Reuters
Reports say Jensen Huang's wife and reported mistress were both in Taiwan during two visits
WORLD
11-11-2026 06:54 HKT
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.