Mahjong king's family snaps up three Ho Man Tin luxury units

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In One Above sells two units via tender for $68 million
04-11-2026 18:56 HKT
Ho Man Tin Fat Kwong Street receives at least 10 tenders
02-10-2026 15:14 HKT
In One in Ho Man Tin to tender final two‑bedroom units next week
23-09-2026 18:17 HKT
St. George's Mansions sells luxury unit for over HK$26m
28-07-2026 16:16 HKT
Chinachem's In One phase IB to tender three special units next Monday
12-03-2026 17:15 HKT
In One Above sells a three-bedroom flat for $34.4 million
06-03-2026 21:14 HKT
In One in Ho Man Tin breaks records with $20.81m show flat sale
07-07-2025 18:09 HKT
Police investigate theft of national flag in Ho Man Tin
04-07-2025 16:18 HKT
Buildings Department green-lights plans for five projects
24-04-2025 17:51 HKT