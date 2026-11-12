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PROPERTY

Mahjong king's family snaps up three Ho Man Tin luxury units

PROPERTY
12 mins ago
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Kadoorie Hill Garden.
Kadoorie Hill Garden.

The family of Shek Kam-fai, known as the "King of Mahjong," recently spent nearly HK$77 million to purchase three luxury flats in Ho Man Tin.

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A 1,564-square-foot top-floor unit at Kadoorie Hill Garden in Ho Man Tin was sold for approximately HK$29.3 million, or HK$18,734 per sq ft, setting record highs for the residential project in both total price and price per sq ft.

The original owner acquired the unit and a parking space for HK$13.5 million in 2000, marking a paper profit of HK$15.8 million.

Meanwhile, the Shek family has purchased a total of 15 residential units in the first 10 months of this year, with a total investment of around HK$162 million.

Shek Kam-faiHo Man TinKing of Mahjong

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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