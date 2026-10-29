Hong Kong’s green-certified office buildings average rental rate jump of 23 pc: Bloomberg

Hong Kong’s green-certified office buildings see an average rental premium of 23 percent, ranking first among the six cities surveyed, higher than Amsterdam's 18 percent and London's 11 percent, Bloomberg reported.

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The property broker Savills covered over 2,000 office buildings in Hong Kong, Amsterdam, London, New York, Chicago, and Singapore, comparing them according to commonly used environmental standards in each location and controlling for factors such as building age and size to analyse rental differences related to environmental performance.

Savills pointed out that corporate tenants are actively seeking offices that meet environmental standards in order to reduce energy costs and cope with increasingly stringent regulatory and sustainability disclosure requirements, in view of the recurring energy crisis, coupled with volatile oil and gas prices.