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NEWS

Hong Kong Management Association re-elects chairperson and welcomes new council members

NEWS
03-07-2026 17:15 HKT
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The Hong Kong Management Association (HKMA) has re-elected Winfried Engelbrecht-Bresges, chief executive of The Hong Kong Jockey Club, as its chairman during its 65th Annual General Meeting held on Thursday (Jul 2).

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The Council Meeting, which took place immediately after the AGM, also saw the re-election of Cheong Shin Keong, vice chairman of Hong Kong Television Entertainment and chairman of Hong Kong Economic Journal, and Randy Lai Wai-sze, chief executive of McDonald’s Hong Kong, as deputy chairpersons.

Jacky Chan, regional chief executive of AIA Group, and Susanna Hui Hon-hing, executive director and group managing director of HKT, were newly elected as deputy chairpersons.

Winfried Engelbrecht-Bresges
Winfried Engelbrecht-Bresges

“Despite continuing global uncertainties and local market adjustments, HKMA has stood firm and made significant progress,” said Engelbrecht-Bresges at the meeting.

Seven Council members were also elected or re-elected at the AGM, including Elton Chan Ho-yin, director of Jardine Matheson; Jasmine Lee Shun-yi, Ernst & Young  Hong Kong and Macau managing partner; Thomas Leung, assurance partner and senior relationship partner of PwC China; Edith Shih, executive director & company secretary of CK Hutchison Holdings; Kent Wong Siu-kee, managing director of Chow Tai Fook Jewellery; Peter Wong Wai-yee, managing director of the Hong Kong and China Gas and Ricky Wong Kwong-yiu, vice chairman and managing director of Wheelock Properties (Hong Kong).

In addition, the Council welcomed two new members. They are Joseph Law Ka-chun, managing director of CLP Power Hong Kong and Jeny Yeung Mei-chun, chief executive of MTR Corporation Ltd.

Hong Kong Management AssociationAGM

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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