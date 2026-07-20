Over 7,300 fans gather at Sino Group malls for live World Cup final broadcast

About 7,300 football enthusiasts packed Sino Group’s three flagship malls—Olympian City, tmtplaza, and Citywalk—overnight to enjoy a thrilling, high-energy free live broadcast of the World Cup final.

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To handle the massive crowd surge, an additional giant screen was set up in the event hall at Olympian City 2, attracting nearly 4,000 fans and creating an electrifying atmosphere.

Tmtplaza welcomed around 2,500 spectators, filling the central hall with resonant cheers, while Citywalk gathered over 800 fans to rally behind their favorite teams.

The malls also introduced tailored dining options so guests could grab food without missing the action.

At Olympian City, a convenient row-side delivery service let fans order meals from vendors including McDonald’s and Dough Bros directly via smartphones. Popcorn stands, Spanish ham and South American yerba mate tea were also among the night’s popular picks.

Tmtplaza offered on-demand dim sum, freshly made waffles, and a range of coffee and tea. Supermarket retailer TASTE also set up a pop-up stall offering cold drinks, ice cream, and fresh fruits.

Reflecting on the success of its “Goal Together” campaign, Sino Group expressed sincere gratitude to fans across Hong Kong for their enthusiastic participation throughout the tournament.

Highlighting the growing economic and community impact of live sports events, the group said it is committed to continuing free public broadcasts of major international competitions.