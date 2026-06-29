Around 120 student innovations spotlighted at HK science fair

The Fifth Hong Kong Science Fair, organized by the Hong Kong Innovation Foundation and supported by principal patron Sino Group, wrapped up yesterday after drawing more than 60,000 visits to the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre over two days.

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The event showcased the innovative achievements of approximately 120 shortlisted teams from local primary and secondary schools. The students presented innovations that integrated artificial intelligence with various technological applications, highlighting the creativity and research prowess of Hong Kong’s next generation.

The award presentation ceremony was attended by Secretary for Innovation, Technology and Industry Sun Dong; Deputy Director-General of the Youth Department of the Liaison Office of the Central People’s Government in the HKSAR Wan Ning; chairman of the HKIF and chairman of Sino Group Daryl Ng Win-kong; deputy chairman of the HKIF and director of Philanthropy of Sino Group Nikki Ng Mien-hua; deputy secretary-general of the Foundation for the Development of Science and Technology in China Zhu Jin; president of the Jury of the International Exhibition of Inventions Geneva David Taji-Farouki; member of Hong Kong Council for Testing and Certification Lesly Lam Lik-shan; and chairman of Judging Panel, Hong Kong Science Fair, and President of The Hong Kong Young Academy of Sciences Anderson Shum Ho-cheung among others.

Sun thanked the organizer for providing a platform for students to unleash their potential and embody the spirit of ‘Think Big Be Innovative’. He noted that this year’s Fair featured a humanoid robotics zone, offering participants the opportunity to experience embodied intelligence.

He added that the government is promoting “AI for All” to enhance public understanding and application of artificial intelligence, while fostering a stronger culture of science popularization across society. He also said that Dr Lai Ka-ying’s becoming Hong Kong’s first astronaut is a source of pride for the city and an inspiration to young people, adding that her story demonstrates how determination and perseverance can turn dreams into reality. He encouraged students to continue nurturing their curiosity, equipping themselves and daring to think boldly and innovatively.

Sun Dong praised the fair for giving students a platform to explore their potential.

A humanoid robot interacted with visitors.

Daryl Ng was inspired by the creativity and innovation of young participants, who turned everyday problems into practical and life-changing solutions through imagination, hard work, and persistence. He also remarked that Lai’s journey is an inspiration to the city, and shows that even space exploration is within reach.

The gold award-winning teams from each division will take part in the International Exhibition of Inventions Geneva in Switzerland.

In addition, award-winning teams from the Junior and Senior Secondary Divisions, along with recipients of the Testing and Certification Special Award, are set to attend the Asian Science Camp 2026 at the University of Hong Kong.

The annual academic camp will bring together outstanding students from across Asia to engage with Nobel laureates and leading scientists.

The Science Fair received support from the Innovation, Technology and Industry Bureau, the Hong Kong Council for Testing and Certification, and, for the first time, the Foundation for the Development of Science and Technology in China as an advisory organization. As for the 30th anniversary of the establishment of the HKSAR next year, the Science Fair plans to expand its international reach by inviting student teams from overseas, aiming to foster global exchanges and broaden perspectives among local youth.



Smart living, nature protection projects snatch awards

The annual Science Fair received highly enthusiastic response this year, with more than 500 projects submitted by primary and secondary students.

Since its inception in 2021, the fair has attracted over 400 local schools and nearly 9,000 students and teachers from Primary 4 to Secondary 6, showcasing over 2,200 inventive projects.

After rigorous judging by a panel representing multiple sectors, Tin Shui Wai Methodist Primary School won the Primary Division Gold Award for their “Park & Easy Toll” project; Diocesan Girls’ School clinched the Junior Secondary Division Gold Award with “‘Clamming’ away Microplastics, and ‘grounding’ them … for good!”; while Chinese International School took the Senior Secondary Division Gold Award for their “Automated Rail Sanitiser (ARS).” Amilia Lee Nga-man, the winner from Diocesan Girls’ School, combined clams and coffee grounds for a sustainable and affordable way to remove microplastics from aquatic environments.

In addition to the main awards, Diocesan Boys’ School Primary Division’s “TreeWatch,” Lingnan Secondary School’s “NEST (Nurture Ecosystem for Sea Turtles),” and The True Light School of Hong Kong’s “SlopeGuardian” were selected by public vote for the “Most Popular Award.”

The winners of the ‘Most Popular Award’ in the Primary, Junior Secondary and Senior Secondary divisions, respectively.

St. Paul’s Convent School also received the Gold Award for the “Testing and Certification Special Award,” sponsored by the Hong Kong Council for Testing and Certification, for their project “No Pouch? Ouch!”

David Taji-Farouki, president of the Jury of the International Exhibition of Inventions Geneva, praised the steady progress of Hong Kong students, noting improvements in students’ concepts, presentation skills, and project execution.

Furthermore, this year’s Science Fair brought a fresh focus on aerospace engineering, unveiling a special zone where visitors could experience the daily routines and unique challenges faced by payload specialists. Attendees crafted message cards, offering their encouragement to astronaut Lai Ka-ying, currently on an active space mission.

This year’s fair brought a fresh focus on aerospace engineering.

UBTECH Robotics, a renowned name in embodied AI robotics, also drew crowds with its display of advanced humanoid robots. The interactive demonstrations offered a glimpse into the future, highlighting how intelligent systems are increasingly merging with everyday life.

Marking the fair’s fifth anniversary, visitors could purchase exclusive souvenirs such as the “HKSF-5 Metal Standee Collection” and “Special Edition Robo K” blind boxes. Organizer announced that every cent raised from the HKSF Bazaar would be donated to local community technology initiatives, reinforcing the event’s commitment to promote local innovation and nurture talent.