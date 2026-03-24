HKAWL welcomes four members including Sino Group's Daryl Ng to join the board

The Hong Kong Academy for Wealth Legacy unveiled four key appointments on Tuesday, including Sino Group chairman Daryl Ng Win-kong and co-founder of YK Pao School in Shanghai Philip Sohmen, who have been appointed as Vice-Chairmen.

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Chartwell Capital founder and chief investment officer Ronald Chan Wai-yan, as well as Winnie Chiu Wing-kwan, president and executive director of Dorsett Hospitality International, joined as new board members.

The appointments, effective from January 17, bring together a prominent group of leaders from real estate, education, investment, and hospitality, HKAWL said.

Their collective expertise strengthens the Academy’s ability to guide global families in creating sustainable, high-impact legacies and fortifies its mission to cement Hong Kong as the world’s pre-eminent family office hub, HKAWL added.

Chairman Adrian Cheng Chi-kong noted. that “With Daryl, Philip, Ronald, and Winnie on Board, HKAWL is deepening and scaling its work to help families to develop legacy strategically, cementing Hong Kong’s role as a leading global family office hub that creates shared value for society.”