logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
BUSINESS
breadcrumb-arrow
FINANCE

HKAWL welcomes four members including Sino Group's Daryl Ng to join the board

FINANCE
17 mins ago

by

Helen Zhong

logo
logo
logo
From left, Philip Sohmen, Joseph Chan Ho-lim, Ex-officio member of HKAWL and the Under Secretary for Financial Services and the Treasury, Adrian Cheng, and Daryl Ng. Photo from HKAWL..
From left, Philip Sohmen, Joseph Chan Ho-lim, Ex-officio member of HKAWL and the Under Secretary for Financial Services and the Treasury, Adrian Cheng, and Daryl Ng. Photo from HKAWL..

The Hong Kong Academy for Wealth Legacy unveiled four key appointments on Tuesday, including Sino Group chairman Daryl Ng Win-kong and co-founder of YK Pao School in Shanghai Philip Sohmen, who have been appointed as Vice-Chairmen.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Chartwell Capital founder and chief investment officer Ronald Chan Wai-yan, as well as Winnie Chiu Wing-kwan, president and executive director of Dorsett Hospitality International, joined as new board members.

The appointments, effective from January 17, bring together a prominent group of leaders from real estate, education, investment, and hospitality, HKAWL said.

Their collective expertise strengthens the Academy’s ability to guide global families in creating sustainable, high-impact legacies and fortifies its mission to cement Hong Kong as the world’s pre-eminent family office hub, HKAWL added.

Chairman Adrian Cheng Chi-kong noted. that “With Daryl, Philip, Ronald, and Winnie on Board, HKAWL is deepening and scaling its work to help families to develop legacy strategically, cementing Hong Kong’s role as a leading global family office hub that creates shared value for society.” 

Hong Kong Academy for Wealth LegacyHKAWLSino Group

Download The Standard app to stay informed with news, updates, and significant events:

https://www.thestandard.com.hk/appdownload

Top News
Read More
Sino Group's 'GoCircular' campaign promotes recycling and reuse across the city
NEWS
19-03-2026 23:24 HKT
Sino Group's Daryl Ng expresses honor in National Games torch relay
NEWS
02-11-2025 18:27 HKT
Visitors can try their luck at the giant capsule toy machine during National Day celebrations.
Sino Group celebrates National Day with giant capsule toy machines
NEWS
17-09-2025 19:00 HKT
Sino Group steps up support for aspiring entrepreneurs at HK Housing Authority’s “Well-Being•Start-Up 2.0”
NEWS
01-09-2025 20:00 HKT
Chairman Robert Ng said the property market’s mid- and long-term resilience has been boosted by mega events and robust IPO activity. SING TAO
Sino Land posts underlying profit of $5.12b, chair voices reserved optimism for HK market
FINANCE
27-08-2025 18:36 HKT
The “One North STEAM AI Summer” initiative facilitated innovative collaborations among academia, startups, and social partners, connecting technology and innovation with community engagement.
One North STEAM AI Summer: a catalyst for innovation and community engagement in the Northern Metropolis
NEWS
06-08-2025 08:00 HKT
28,000 free treats: Sino Group celebrates Hong Kong SAR’s 28th anniversary
NEWS
19-06-2025 16:15 HKT
The logo of Hong Kong Exchanges & Clearing (HKEX) is pictured in its office, in Hong Kong, China, June 10, 2025. REUTERS
Galaxis rises 92.1pc on its trading debut in Hong Kong, but New Vision Electronics drops
FINANCE
18 mins ago
Giordano
Giordano International's profit unchanged last year, raises final dividend
FINANCE
1 hour ago
Egrets fly over solar panels at a "fishing and light complementary solar photovoltaic base" in Jinhu County, Huaian municipality, east China's Jiangsu province on December 16, 2024. Beijing said on December 17 that plans by the United States to hike tariffs on more Chinese imports "pile errors onto errors", after Washington homed in on products including crucial solar panel components. (Photo by AFP)
Investors bet Iran war will boost Chinese renewables demand
FINANCE
1 hour ago
(File Photo)
HKO predicts warmer 2026 with a near-normal typhoon season starting in June or later
NEWS
22 hours ago
Newborn dies after being found abandoned in Causeway Bay mall
NEWS
23-03-2026 15:06 HKT
Woman dies after fainting on Cathay flight from Sydney to HK
NEWS
17 hours ago
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.